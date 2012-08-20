Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Oakland, California ratings: --$82.4 million outstanding city of Oakland general obligation (GO) bonds, series 2003A (Measure DD), 2006 (Measure G), and 2009B (Measure DD) at 'A+'; --$174.8 million outstanding city of Oakland pension obligation bonds, series 2001 at 'A'; --$81 million Oakland Joint Powers Financing Authority (City of Oakland General Obligation Bond Program) refunding revenue bonds, series 2005 at 'A+'; --$171.5 million outstanding Oakland Joint Powers Financing Authority lease revenue refunding bonds (Oakland Administration Buildings), 2008 series A-1, A-2, and B at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The GO bonds and the Oakland Joint Powers Financing Authority (City of Oakland General Obligation Bond Program) refunding revenue bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power. The pension obligation bonds are secured by the city's pledge to make annual payments from any legally available source of city revenues; the city's obligation is imposed by law. The lease revenue refunding bonds are secured by lease payments for use and occupancy of certain administrative buildings, subject to abatement. KEY RATING DRIVERS MIXED SOCIOECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS: Oakland (the city) benefits from being part of the large San Francisco Bay Area economy and its property market is stabilizing. Oakland remains challenged by a high unemployment rate and below-average socioeconomic characteristics. STABILIZING FINANCIAL OPERATIONS STILL FACE SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES: The city is starting to benefit from revenue improvements, easing the immediate pressure on its general fund budget and protecting current employee head count and service levels. It has also negotiated important short- and long-term labor concessions to assist with both near-term budget balancing and constraining longer-term liabilities' growth. Nevertheless, significant pension and OPEB liabilities and unmet infrastructure and maintenance needs continue to impede structural balance. CONTINUED BUDGET BALANCE DESPITE SIGNIFICANT NON-DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURES: While the city has a diverse revenue structure and adequate reserves, its ability to achieve general fund balance is complicated by the large proportion of expenses that are non-discretionary and historical overreliance on one-time solutions. Fitch views the city's continued ability to balance its budget annually as key to maintaining the current rating. CREDIT PROFILE SOME STABILIZATION OF GENERAL FUND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS EVIDENT The city reported a fiscal 2011 unrestricted general fund balance of $118.7 million, a solid 21.4% of fiscal spending despite posting its sixth consecutive year of operating deficits (after transfers). Excluding the $67.5 million component set aside for pensions, the unrestricted general fund balance was a much tighter but still adequate $51.2 million (9.2% of spending). The city projects that its fiscal 2012 unrestricted general fund balance will be 10% higher at $130.6 million. Approximately $69 million of that amount will be set aside for pensions. In addition, the city recently paid down $45.6 million of the Police and Fire Retirement System's (PFRS) unfunded actuarial accrued liability (UAAL). The city forecasts a similar unrestricted general fund balance at fiscal 2013 year-end. The city budgets on a two-year cycle. Between fiscal years 2008-2012, the city closed $345 million in aggregate budget deficits. Most recent budget amendments in January 2012 addressed shortfalls of $12.4 million in fiscal 2012 and $28 million in fiscal 2013. Due to the loss of redevelopment funds which had previously supported 129 city positions, the city made significant budgetary adjustments resulting in various departmental reorganizations and consolidations, affecting more than 600 positions but causing only 20 layoffs. The fiscal 2013 budget does not anticipate any layoffs or service reductions for the first time in more than four years due to slightly better revenue projections which Fitch views as reasonable. The city is considering adding an additional police academy to the one already underway, restoring senior center services, and increasing funding for economic development, police evaluation and reforms, and street and parking meter repair. The budgeted general purpose fund reserve of $48 million is well above the $30 million required by the city's 7.5% of general purpose fund appropriations goal. This improved budget scenario begins to allay Fitch's past concerns about the city's reliance on one-time solutions for its ongoing fiscal imbalance, which indicated limited financial flexibility and the risk of general fund balance drawdowns. Nevertheless, significant budget balancing challenges remain. As examples, a state clawback of former redevelopment properties transferred to the city could result in the general purpose fund reserve declining to $25 million; annual PFRS contributions resume in fiscal 2018 with the potential to resume stressing the general fund; and the threat of federal receivership for the city's police department has an unknown financial impact. SIGNIFICANT LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Overall net debt is high at $5,554 per capita or 5.2% of market valuation. However, amortization is above average at 67.9% in 10 years and, despite more than $1.5 billion in capital improvement needs and $8.4 million in equipment replacement needs, the city has no medium-term debt issuance plans apart from annual TRANs issuances. In July, the city issued $212.5 million in taxable pension obligations bonds (not rated by Fitch) to be funded by an existing voter-approved tax override on parity with the city's existing 2001 pension obligation bonds. The city's base case shows sufficient annual debt service coverage from tax override revenues for these senior parity bonds, but below sum sufficient for subordinate obligations without using other funding sources or drawing down the current $62.3 million in unused tax override revenues from prior years. Fitch's no growth and double dip property market contraction stress tests indicate the need for drawdowns of the unused tax override balance for the senior parity bonds as well, but such drawdowns would be manageable within the currently available balance of unspent funds. The 2012 issuance increases PFRS funding to approximately 68% from 37.5% and permits a five-year contribution holiday, providing the general fund with significant intermediate term relief. The city's unfunded pension and other post-employment benefit liabilities remain very high, and continue to grow, placing considerable pressure on the city's revenues going forward. The UAALs for PFRS and OPEBs are currently estimated to be $494 million and $520 million respectively, and the city is also faced with increasing contributions to CalPERS as that system smooths in past years' investment losses. The most recent available actuarial study for CalPERS (2010) indicated a UAAL of $661 million for the city. The city has been able to negotiate significant pension changes in response to these significant liabilities, most notably the 2012 implementation of a second tier for all new employees and full employee pick-up of the employee contribution. ECONOMIC CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES Oakland is the largest and most established of the San Francisco Bay Area's East Bay cities, an economic center of its own, and a central transportation and transit hub with one of the largest container-ship ports in the nation and an international airport. The economy continues to diversify from a historically industrial city to a commercial, service, and governmental center. Prominent businesses headquartered in Oakland include Clorox, Kaiser Permanente, Cost Plus, and Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream. The city is also home to a number of large hospitals. Since 2009, there has been significant expansion of the city's restaurant and entertainment sector. Nevertheless, the city faces a stubbornly high unemployment rate (13.7% in May 2012, down from 15.4% a year prior) and well below-average wealth indicators. Oakland benefited from strong taxable assessed valuation (TAV) growth in the recent past and experienced relatively manageable TAV declines of 3.4% TAV in fiscal 2010 and 3.5% in fiscal 2011. These declines, in combination with a sharp decrease in real estate transfer tax receipts, negatively affected the city's property tax revenues. However, local property values have begun to stabilize in fiscal years 2012 and 2013 with 1% and 1.7% TAV increases respectively. TAV should continue to rebuild due to the recent opening and current construction of several significant residential, office, and retail developments. Fitch notes that the city remains somewhat vulnerable to TAV appeals. The total value of appeals pending from fiscal years 2008 - 2012 is $3.647 billion or 9.3% of the city's TAV. Between fiscal years 2007 - 2011, the city lost an average of 17.3% of valuations for the properties appealed; in fiscal 2011, it was higher at 20.7%. At the historic loss rate of 17.3%, the city would face a future assessed valuation loss of approximately $630.9 million or 1.6% of fiscal 2012 TAV. Fitch considers that such a loss would be manageable but would further pressure the city's ability to balance its budget with ongoing solutions.