March 29 - Analysis of major U.S. and European bank financial statements
shows a number of economic indicators point to potential impairment of goodwill
assets, including difficult and depressed market conditions across Europe and
the U.S.; ongoing U.S. and European regulatory and legislative changes; and
sustained low market capitalizations for many of these financial institutions,
according to "Why U.S. and European Banks' Goodwill Assessments Are Under
Pressure," published March 28, 2012, by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. A
rise in U.S. and European bank goodwill impairment charges is expected. The
results of banks' annual accounting impairment tests typically lag the actual
economic decline in the value of these assets but they still provide information
regarding management's
recognition of deteriorating earnings prospects, weaker financial flexibility,
and strategic failures.
Despite efforts to neutralize any impairment charges in our analysis, there
could be potential real life consequences, including headline or reputation
risk. It can mean management has acknowledged that future operating
performance is expected to decline sharply. It can also provide insight into
possible overestimated synergies or poorly executed implementation strategies.
Future acquisition activity could also be affected along with potential
changes to management or compensation structures. Other aspects such as
possible breaches in covenants and changes in dividend policies could be
affected, as well.
"Goodwill assets often are overlooked by market participants, partly because
many regulators adjust reported financials for these types of assets," notes
Standard & Poor's analyst Jonathan Nus. "Companies often downplay impairment
charges as well, as non-cash, non-recurring accounting charges. But these
charges may often signal important changes to come and therefore have
implications for an issuer's credit quality."
Goodwill and other intangibles are a large portion of banks' net assets. From
a global review of its rated banks, Standard & Poor's found that nearly all of
them hold a significant amount of goodwill and other intangible assets. In
numerous cases, these assets accounted for more than 30% of bank book values
in 2011. Standard & Poor's believes the findings of this study may hint at
pressure on other assets that incorporate forward-looking data, such as
deferred tax assets.
