Overview
-- Irving, Texas-based Darling International Inc.'s fiscal 2011
operating performance strengthened and the company repaid over $450 million in
debt following its 2010 debt-financed acquisition of Griffin Industries and
subsequent equity offering, resulting in significantly improved credit
measures.
-- We are raising our ratings on Darling, including our corporate credit
rating, to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that despite the
possibility of a modest decline in operating performance in fiscal 2012,
Darling will maintain its improved credit measures.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Irving, Texas-based food and animal byproducts renderer
Darling International Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's $250
million senior unsecured notes maturing 2018 to 'BB+' from 'BB', with an
unchanged recovery rating of '3' indicating our expectations for meaningful
recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default. While the estimated
recovery value for the unsecured notes is in the 90%-100% range, we cap the
recovery rating at '3', according to our criteria on unsecured debt of issuers
in the 'BB' category. (See the criteria research report "Criteria Guidelines
For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt,"
published on Aug. 10, 2009.)
We also withdrew our issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's $300
million senior secured term loan B after the remaining $30 million outstanding
balance on this debt was repaid in January 2012.
We estimate that Darling has about $250 million in balance sheet debt
remaining outstanding.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects Darling's continued improvement in credit measures after
repaying about $430 million in debt during fiscal 2011 with free cash flow and
about $293 million in net equity proceeds from a secondary offering completed
in January 2011. We estimate the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to
below 1x at fiscal year-end 2011 compared with a pro forma ratio (including a
full year of EBITDA contribution from Griffin Industries) of about 3.2x for
the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2010. Despite the possibility of moderately
weaker earnings in fiscal 2012, we believe the company will sustain its
improved credit measures given its substantially reduced debt balance.
The ratings on Darling reflect its "intermediate" financial risk profile and
"weak" business risk profile. Darling's intermediate financial risk profile
primarily reflects the company's conservative financial policies (supported by
last year's equity issuance and debt repayments). We believe that Darling will
maintain a debt to EBITDA ratio near 1x and funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt of more than 60% over the next year, compared with respective
ratios of 0.9x and 87.4% for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Although
these credit measure are better than the respective indicative ratio ranges of
2x-3x and 30%-45% for an intermediate financial risk profile, our financial
risk assessment also reflects uncertainty over future financial policies as
they relate to the use of free cash flow (projected to be greater than $150
million next year) and any future contingent liabilities and/or funding
requirements for the company's Diamond Green Diesel Holding bio-fuel joint
venture (JV) with Valero Energy Corp. (BBB/Stable/--). (We do not currently
make any debt adjustments for the JV's debt and believe outstanding debt at
the JV is nominal and nonrecourse to Darling. However, we will continue to
monitor the amount of outstanding debt as the project progresses and evaluate
the strategic importance of the JV to Darling to determine whether any future
debt adjustment needs to be made to Darling's reported debt balances.)
Key credit factors considered in our weak business risk assessment include
Darling's reliance on the volatile protein-processing industry for a
significant portion of the byproduct supplies it needs to operate its food
rendering facilities, and its exposure to the food-service industry, which we
expect to grow modestly over the near term, reflecting a gradual economic
recovery and continued high unemployment rates. Still, we believe healthy
demand for Darling's finished products used for animal feed, pet food, and
bio-diesel will continue to drive high rates of sales turnover, which in turn
support Darling's modest seasonal working capital needs. We also expect the
combined company's scale to help it maintain its leading market positions in
the "noncaptive" segment of the domestic industry (in which companies render
third-party-supplied animal byproducts), while generating good EBITDA margins
(currently near 20%), which benefit from formula-based pricing.
Darling's EBITDA grew significantly in 2011 compared with 2010, primarily
because of the Griffin acquisition but also because of higher raw material
volumes and increased pricing. Adjusted EBITDA grew by $270 million year over
year, and EBITDA margins for the year improved by about 400 basis points to
22.5%. However, we do not expect these trends to continue in fiscal 2012 and
are projecting EBITDA to decline by more than 10% year over year, reflecting
the following assumptions:
-- Mid-single-digit volume declines reflecting lower aggregate U.S.
protein byproduct production and a mix shift to lower-yielding byproducts such
as chicken.
-- Low-single-digit price declines reflecting our expectation for weaker
grain inflation, which is highly correlated with the company's primary
rendered products: meat and bone meal (MBM), bleachable fancy tallow (BFT),
and yellow grease (YG).
-- About a 2% decline in margins primarily due to a mix shift to
less-profitable product offerings that are less exposed to formula-based
pricing
Despite our expectation for weakening operating performance next year, we do
not expect credit measures to weaken significantly, in part reflecting the
company's lower overall debt balances, which mute the impact to credit
measures from earnings volatility. Also, Darling derives some earnings
stability from its significant use of formula-based pricing.
Liquidity
We believe Darling will have strong liquidity to meet its needs over the next
year. Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow,
and revolving credit availability) to cover expected cash uses by over 1.5x
over the next year.
-- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA
were to decline by 30%.
-- We believe there is sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline
by 30% without the company breaching its financial covenants.
-- We believe Darling benefits from sound relationships with its banks,
and has a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
Cash sources in our analysis include about $390 million of availability on the
company's revolving credit facility maturing in 2015, and $265 million of
positive funds from operations. We believe these sources would meaningfully
cover working capital uses and estimated 2012 capital expenditures of more
than $150 million, including any unforeseen cost overruns for the company's
bio-fuel JV. The company has no near-term maturities after repaying its term
loan in full in January 2012. Its $250 million senior unsecured notes mature
in 2018.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Darling
International to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this
report.
Outlook
Our stable ratings outlook on Darling International reflects our opinion that
the company will maintain its improved credit measures, including debt to
EBITDA of close to 1x and FFO to debt of over 60%, despite the possibility of
modestly weaker operating performance in 2012. We would consider lowering the
rating if the negative operating trends that affected the company in fiscal
2009 return, including adjusted EBITDA margins falling to about 16% and
adjusted debt to EBITDA increasing to closer to 3x. In our opinion, this could
occur if rendering volumes fall by more than 5% and current prices for
rendering products declined by more than 20% (reverting back to 2010 average
levels or lower), while energy costs continue to escalate. A higher rating is
unlikely over the next year and would require an improved business risk
profile, either by adding more scale or by further diversifying its product
offerings.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Darling International Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--
Senior unsecured BB+ BB
Recovery rating 3 3
Rating Withdrawn
Darling International Inc.
Senior secured N.R. BBB-
Recovery rating N.R. 1