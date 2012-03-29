March 29 - Overview -- Multiplan has shown its ability to deliver on an aggressive growth strategy, strengthening its business profile through greater diversification of assets and maintaining adequate credit metrics for the rating category. -- In 2012, the company is completing a significant investment cycle, practically eliminating potential construction or operating risks. -- We are raising our ratings on the company to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' on the global scale and to 'brAAA' from 'brAA+' on the Brazilian national scale. -- The outlooks are stable, based on our expectation that Multiplan will continue improving its cash flows and sustaining strong credit metrics with adequate liquidity during the next few years. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' on the global scale and to 'brAAA' from 'brAA+' on the Brazilian national scale. The outlooks are stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects our opinion that Multiplan has managed its significant capital expenditures prudently. The significant investments it has made in the past two years have only modestly affected the company's credit metrics, which have remained adequate for the rating category. The company's strong portfolio of malls, combining established and profitable assets with high-potential greenfields, support future growth in cash flow, in our view. Positive conditions for shopping malls in Brazil have not only strengthened the performance of existing malls, they have helped Multiplan's greenfield projects ramp up, and leased area in these assets is already filling up. Our ratings on Multiplan reflect its historically conservative credit metrics, as the company has used equity and internal cash flows for its more-aggressive investments. The ratings also reflect Multiplan's low debt, adequate internal cash flow, and adequate cash reserves. On the other hand, the ratings reflect the risks inherent to the development of its sizable portfolio of projects and negative free operating cash flow generation so far in 2012, and the early stages of the industry--which we expect will go through significant growth and consolidation. Given the strong performance of Multiplan as an operator and developer of new assets, we now consider the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory." Multiplan has maintained a high-quality portfolio of properties and shown an ability to deliver greenfields with similar profitability and quality. The high number of contracts already signed attests to the company's bargaining power and ability to negotiate with retailers. And we believe Multiplan has solid experience in developing new shopping malls, and mixed-use projects that create synergies with residential and commercial real estate properties. The company has reduced its occupancy costs while increasing its sales. Multiplan has also maintained high occupancy and stable cash flows. It benefits from long-term rental contracts covering more than 80% of its rental revenues. The company's EBITDA margin on mall operations and its operating indicators are in line with local and international peers'. Multiplan's financial risk profile is "intermediate." The company has historically had conservative financial policies and credit metrics, reflecting its strategy of financing expansions primarily with equity and internal cash flows. The company is concluding a significant expansion project in 2012; consequently, free operating cash flow should be negative. However, the impact on credit metrics will likely be small, as cash flow is already growing from new malls in 2012, and will likely grow even more strongly in 2013, diluting the higher leverage. We expect the company's credit metrics will remain somewhat stable in 2012, to a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.0x and a funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt ratio of about 40%. We anticipate revenues growing significantly and almost doubling by 2014 as Multiplan finishes new projects; EBITDA margins are likely to come in at about 70%. Under our base-case scenario, we expect that investments will decrease substantially in 2013, and that Multiplan will generate positive free operating flows from then on. As a consequence, we anticipate a significant improvement in credit metrics beginning in 2013, to closer-to-historical levels: total debt to EBITDA of 1.5x and FFO to debt of more than 40%. We also assume that the company would be willing and able to adjust its investments or dividend payout to a less favorable economic or business environment to maintain its conservative credit metrics. Liquidity Multiplan has maintained "adequate" liquidity. The company's liquidity is sufficient to cover all of its debt maturing for the next 12 months, even if it generates lower-than-expected cash. As of Dec.2011, cash reserves amounted to Brazilian reais (R$) 558 million, compared with short-term maturities of R$108.6 million. The bulk of Multiplan's debt relates to the construction of greenfields. The company completed in October 2011 a R$300 million debenture issuance to support its expansion cycle, which will require investments of some R$1 billion in 2012. Other sources of financing have been a R$165 million asset sale in the beginning of 2012. Our assessment of Multiplan's liquidity profile incorporates several expectations and assumptions: -- Sources of liquidity over the next two years exceeding uses by at least 1.2x; -- Liquidity sources continuing to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- Multiplan's EBITDA increasing as revenue streams from the maturation of its greenfield projects contribute gradually to more-robust cash flows. In our analysis, we project sources of cash of about R$1.7 billion over the next 12 months, consisting of the company's excess cash position and FFO. We estimate that it will use about R$1.2 billion over the same period for capital investments, debt maturities, and dividends. Multiplan has some net debt covenants related to its debentures and bank lines. It has significant headroom under these. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Multiplan will benefit from higher cash flow as its portfolio grows, and sustain strong credit metrics with adequate liquidity during the next few years. We could lower the ratings if Multiplan pursues an aggressive development program or a large debt-financed acquisition that makes its financial profile more aggressive. Sustained total debt to EBITDA of 3.0x and tighter liquidity could lead to a negative rating action. We see the potential for an upgrade in the long term if Multiplan develops a longer track record under a modest financial profile, even through worse economic cycles. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/-- National Scale brAAA/Stable/-- brAA+/Positive/-- Senior Unsecured National Scale brAAA brAA+