March 29 - Overview -- EDENOR has shown very weak performance in 2011, and we expect that the company will face cash constraints in the short term. -- On March 27, 2012, we downgraded EDENOR to 'CCC+' from 'B-', but, as the downgrade of EDENOR doesn't affect EASA's credit quality, we are affirming our 'CCC' global scale ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on EASA. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EASA's expected cash sources and potential financial assistance from its parent will allow the company to cover its financial obligations through 2012. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC' ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Argentina-based holding company Electricidad Argentina S.A. (EASA). The outlook remained stable. Rationale We based our affirmation on our assessment that EASA's credit quality is already lower than that of its subsidiary Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDENOR; CCC+/Negative/--), which we downgraded to 'CCC+' on March 27, 2012. Also, we continue to see the same incentives for EASA's parent company, Pampa Energia S.A., to support it in the short term and under our base-case assumptions. Nevertheless, in the medium-to-long term, we believe that EASA's credit quality will mirror that of EDENOR and that Pampa will have incentives to support temporary cash shortfalls as long as it sees value in EDENOR. The ratings on EASA continue to reflect its "vulnerable" business risk profile, mirroring EDENOR's. This profile incorporates the high political and regulatory risks the company faces in Argentina. The ratings also reflect EASA's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, characterized by weak debt coverage, and some currency mismatch risk from its financial debt being denominated in U.S. dollars. As of December 2011, its parent company, Pampa, held a significant proportion of EASA's notes due 2022, providing some flexibility and partially mitigating the negative factors. In 2011, EASA's cash sources increased significantly as a result of new agreements for technical assistance with Empresa Distribuidora de Energia Norte S.A. (EDEN) and Empresa Distribuidora Electrica Regional S.A. (EMDERSA) (both not rated) that were transferred to EASA after EDENOR acquired these companies in March 2011. Consequently, we expect EASA to continue receiving annual fees of $2.5 million from EDENOR and approximately $3 million from EMDERSA and EDEN. However, we don't expect it to receive any dividends from EDENOR, at least in the next two years. EASA has a 51% interest in EDENOR. EDENOR is Argentina's largest electricity distribution company by customers and power sales. It has a 95-year concession contract, which started in 1992, to distribute electricity in a densely populated area of about 7 million people in the northwest of Buenos Aires province and north of the city of Buenos Aires. EDENOR currently holds a 99.99% shareholding controlling interest in AESEBA S.A. (not rated) and a 78.56% stake in EMDERSA. EMDERSA distributes electricity in the provinces of San Luis, La Rioja, and Salta through its subsidiaries. AESEBA is also an electricity distributor in the northern part of the province of Buenos Aires through its 90% interest in EDEN. EDENOR is currently in the process of selling part of its stake in EMDERSA. Liquidity We assess EASA's liquidity position as "less than adequate," based on the company's limited individual cash flow generation. Individually, as of December 2011, the company's cash holdings and short-term liquid investments amounted to about $159,345, compared with short-term debt of $272,466. We believe that EASA will receive fees in excess of $5 million, which would not be sufficient to cover operating expenses of $600,000 and debt service of approximately $5.5 million. However, the company enjoys some financial flexibility as it maintains an intercompany credit of $4.9 million to be collected in June 2012. Also, its parent, Pampa, held a significant proportion of EASA's notes due 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2011, EASA was in compliance with its covenants. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EASA's cash generation and Pampa's support, if needed, will cover EASA's financial obligations through 2012. Any ratings upside is limited by the company's highly leveraged financial position and weak debt coverage measures. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if we perceive lower-than-expected incentives for Pampa to support its subsidiary. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.