March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
Residential Capital LLC (ResCap; CC/Watch Neg/C) are unchanged following a
meeting on March 26 for bondholders of GMAC Financiera, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM,
E.N.R. (GMAC Fin), a Mexican subsidiary of ResCap.
On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's published a CreditWatch update on ResCap
highlighting the potential for acceptance of a distressed exchange offer for
rated debt issued by GMAC Fin and guaranteed by ResCap. Standard & Poor's
indicated the possibility that we could lower the ratings on ResCap to
selective default, should the exchange offer take place such that it would be
viewed as a restructuring event and therefore an event of default under our
criteria. (Please see "Ratings On Residential Capital LLC Remain On
CreditWatch Negative On Subsidiary's Pending Exchange Offer" published March
21, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
A meeting of GMAC Fin bondholders to consider the exchange offer and related
measures was scheduled for March 26. Standard & Poor's has learned that the
meeting did not attract sufficient participation of bondholders to meet quorum
requirements for the proposed transaction. It is our understanding that the
proposed transaction is no longer being pursued, and therefore we do not view
it as a possible trigger for a near-term rating action on ResCap. To the
extent that other options are proposed to reorganize or restructure GMAC Fin,
Standard & Poor's will update the ratings on ResCap and related issues as
needed.
The ratings on ResCap are on CreditWatch with negative implications,
recognizing that two of the company's senior credit facilities will come due
on April 13, 2012. Although its parent Ally Financial has supported ResCap
with equity and debt in the past, in our rating analysis of ResCap, we don't
assume this support will continue. We will reassess the ratings on ResCap by
mid-April to incorporate any actions taken to address the upcoming debt
maturities, which may or may not benefit from further support from Ally.