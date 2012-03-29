March 29 - After suffering through a year of elevated property losses and
poor underwriting results in 2011, U.S. commercial lines insurers are in a
position to deliver improved operating results this year. Fitch Ratings believes
that increasing commercial insurance rates and premium volume growth will
contribute to better run-rate underwriting performance, but loss reserve
deterioration and weak investment performance will impede a restoration of
industry returns on capital to prior hard market levels.
Underwriting results for commercial lines segments weakened significantly last
year, driven in particular by poor results in commercial multiperil and
specialty property lines. The industry aggregate commercial lines accident year
loss and loss expense ratio for 2011 rose sharply to 77.6% from 70.2% in 2010
according to data compiled from SNL Financial, representing the worst accident
year performance in commercial lines since 2001.
Unusually high catastrophe loss experience was the primary cause of this poorer
underwriting performance in 2011, as domestic insurers were battered by severe
inland tornado and storm events, as well as Hurricane Irene.
While casualty insurance results have been less volatile than property segments,
underwriting trends in casualty businesses remain poor relative to hard market
years in the mid-2000s. Surprisingly, industry results indicate that workers'
compensation, while still one of the weakest casualty segments, posted an
improved accident year loss ratio in 2011.
Pricing data gathered from various market sources point to a recovery in
commercial lines pricing over the past two quarters. While this market pricing
shift is encouraging, and should help to stabilize underwriting performance in
2012, rates need to improve considerably more for commercial lines to return to
underwriting profitability and solid returns on capital.
We think that there is momentum for further rate improvement over the near term,
but several factors are likely to inhibit a return to the strong profitability
achieved in the previous hard market. Namely, market underwriting capacity was
not materially affected by 2011's industry downturn. As a result, recent rate
increases have been driven more by a reaction to losses than a real shift in
competitive fundamentals.
Also, profit pressure from declining investment yields continues to raise the
bar for the underwriting profits that will be required to generate an adequate
return on capital in an extended period of low interest rates.
For additional detail on recent underwriting results for commercial lines
insurers, see Fitch's upcoming special report "Commercial Lines Underwriting
Performance" at www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.