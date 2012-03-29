March 29 - OVERVIEW -- GreatAmerica Leasing Receivables Funding LLC's series 2012-1 note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by small-ticket equipment leases and loans and associated equipment. -- We assigned our ratings to the class A, B, and C notes. -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to GreatAmerica Leasing Receivables Funding LLC's $376.488 million receivables-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by small-ticket equipment leases and loans and associated equipment. The ratings reflect our view of: -- The availability of approximately 17.50%, 13.50%, and 10.95% credit support to the class A, B, and C notes, respectively, based on stressed break-even cash flow scenarios. These credit support levels provide coverage of more than 4.75x, 3.75x, and 3.37x times our expected net loss range of 3.10%-3.35% for the class A, B, and C notes, respectively. -- The transaction's ability to withstand more than 1.5x our expected net loss level in our "what-if" scenario analysis before becoming vulnerable to a negative CreditWatch action and/or a potential downgrade. -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that we believe are appropriate for the assigned rating categories. -- The highly diversified collateral characteristics of the securitized pool of equipment leases and loans. -- The historically consistent loss performance of GreatAmerica Leasing Corp.'s contract portfolio. -- The transaction's legal structure. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: GreatAmerica Leasing Receivables Funding LLC - Series 2012-1, published March 19, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: The Rating Process For Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Credit Risks Evaluated in Lease-Backed Securitizations, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Structural Considerations in Rating Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Equipment Leasing Criteria: Legal Considerations in Rating Lease-Backed Transactions, published Sept. 1, 2004. RATINGS ASSIGNED GreatAmerica Leasing Receivables Funding LLC - Series 2012-1 Class Rating Type Interest Amount rate (mil. $) A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 88.12 A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 72.89 A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 100.47 A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 88.00 B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 16.01 C A+ (sf) Subordinate Fixed 11.00