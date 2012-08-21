(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telecom Namibia Limited's (TN) Long-term
local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and National Long-term
rating of 'A (zaf)'. The Outlooks for both ratings have been revised to Negative
from Stable.
The Negative Outlook reflects the potential for a weakening in the previous
strong support and strategic linkage between the Namibian sovereign
('BBB-'/Stable; Long term local currency IDR 'BBB'/Stable) and TN as the latter
entity seeks to establish itself as an integrated fixed and mobile service
operator over the next two years. In order to mitigate the perceived threat of
mobile broadband substitution, Fitch expects TN to increase investment in mobile
infrastructure but that this may not be matched by a commensurate increase in
revenues due to strong competition from rival state-owned entity MTC. Ultimately
this could lead to margin compression, weaker cash flow generation and higher
leverage. In order to stabilise the rating Fitch would expect to see greater
tangible support for TN from the Namibian government.
TN is rated on a top-down basis with the Namibian sovereign as laid out in
Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' criteria. Fitch expects a
continuation of government support and notes that the entity's standalone
ratings would be below the current support driven rating level.
As a fixed line incumbent, TN benefits from a monopoly position in fixed line
telephony. However, Fitch notes that the domestic fixed line market has matured
and growth in the traditional fixed line revenue base - notably voice - is
likely to remain muted over the medium term. Fitch anticipates limited fixed
line growth in FY12 due to on-going revenue pressure in the voice segment.
Data and Internet Protocol (IP) related services saw increased revenue growth of
8.3% in FY11 (FY10 restated: 40.7%). Fitch believes that increased monetisation
from broadband products with the benefits provided by the participation in West
Africa Cable System (WACS) could offset revenue pressure in the mature voice
market over the medium term. Fitch believes successful execution of the
broadband growth strategy and managing key operating costs such as international
bandwidth costs could provide a steady EBITDA performance over the medium term.
However, Fitch acknowledged the participation by MTC in WACS is likely to
increase competition through mobile broadband substitution.
Funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage is forecasted to be at 3.09x
for FY12.TN has a bond of N$347m outstanding and is scheduled to mature in 2015.
In Fitch's opinion, the investments in mobile network and service and the
related high execution risk in rolling out this business increases the overall
group's liquidity risk.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Downward pressure in the Namibian sovereign ratings
- A decline in the level of financial support from government coupled with a
weakening financial profile
- If the government reduces its control and majority shareholding in the group
Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's
sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future
developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action
include:
- Positive rating movement in the Namibian sovereign ratings
- Greater tangible support from the Namibian government
For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)