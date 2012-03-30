March 30 - The decision by RWE and E.ON not to proceed with their
Horizon Nuclear Power projects in the UK is unsurprising given need of these
companies to improve their financial profiles, the long lead-times, cost of new
nuclear construction and Germany's 2011 changed stance on nuclear power.
However, lack of regulatory clarity on such large investments is unlikely to
have helped.
RWE and E.ON have decided not to pursue their Horizon Nuclear Power joint
venture, which was due to build two new nuclear reactors in the UK with total
capacity of 6gw. Instead the companies are seeking a buyer for these projects.
An exit is unsurprising. E.ON ('A'/Stable) and RWE ('A'/Negative) were both
affected by the German decision, following the Fukushima incident in Japan, to
accelerate its exit from nuclear power, and the introduction of a nuclear tax.
Both are managing their financial profiles through measures including disposal
programmes, capex reductions and operating efficiencies.
Nuclear power stations are capex intensive and take a long time to build and
bring into operation. The Horizon plants were not expected to be profitable
until the mid-2020s.
The decision was also probably influenced by a lack of regulatory clarity. While
the UK has expressed its support for nuclear energy, details of how new plants
will be remunerated have yet to be ironed out, complicating investment
decisions.
Direct capex savings, even in the medium term, may not be as high as could be
imagined, as the capex profile is both long and back-ended. Not investing in
such long-term projects will, however, allow the companies flexibility to pursue
investments with a more immediate payback.
These nuclear plants formed part of the UK's strategy to ensure energy security.
A quarter of the UK's generation capacity is due to be retired in the next
decade. Investment is being encouraged in low-carbon technologies, including
nuclear.