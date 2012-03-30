Overview -- U.S.-based physical and digital book and entertainment distributor Baker & Taylor's top-line performance remains pressured yet the company has been able to maintain its margins. -- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive based on our view that the company's operating performance and credit protection measures will not meaningfully improve over the near term. -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Charlotte, N.C.-based Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp. (Baker & Taylor) to stable from positive. In addition, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating. At the same time, the 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two notches lower than the 'B' corporate credit rating) and '6' recovery rating on the company's $165 million 11.5% second-priority senior secured notes due July 1, 2013 remain unchanged. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on privately held Baker & Taylor reflect Standard & Poor's expectations that the physical and digital book and entertainment distributor's operating and financial performance will remain at or near current levels, despite some revenue pressure. We assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting its leveraged capital structure, weak credit protection measures, and moderate free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. Credit protection metrics were relatively flat for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, because of debt repayment offset by lower EBITDA. We expect that the recent acquisition in the higher margin library and education segment will generate some additional EBITDA to partially offset the bankruptcy of Borders, a major customer in the retail segment. Our forecast assumes that: -- The top line remains pressured and revenues decline in the low- to mid-single digits in fiscal 2012 (ending June 30, 2012) and are flat in fiscal 2013. -- Gross margin will modestly improve given the company's focus on its higher margin library and education segment and its recent acquisition. -- Capital expenditures will be less than $20 million. -- Moderate FOCF will be used for debt repayment. We estimate that total debt (including unrated holding company debt) to EBITDA should remain in the 4.8x to low-5.0x range, EBITDA to interest coverage in the 2.0x area, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 13% to 16% range. This is despite the rapidly evolving changes in the industry with the acceptance of digital books and somewhat higher freight costs. In terms of Baker & Taylor's "vulnerable" business risk profile, we believe that the company will continue to be susceptible to small changes in costs, given its low operating margins as a distributor. Customer concentration is also a risk, especially given the changing landscape in its retail segment. Still, we estimate that the company has benefited from its continued focus on cost control. We believe the company will focus mainly on extensions of its library and educational business, and digital media initiatives. Also, we expect Baker & Taylor to continue moderating its acquisition activity in the near term. Liquidity We believe Baker & Taylor's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash and availability under its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- We also expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We expect that the company will refinance its $165 million senior secured notes due July 1, 2013, and that the springing maturity (March 21, 2013) on its $275 million asset-based senior secured revolving credit facility will not apply. -- We do not expect Baker & Taylor to have any covenant issues, even if there is a 15% decline in EBITDA, because covenants do not apply unless availability falls below a prescribed percentage of the revolving credit facility. -- We believe that the company has sound bank relationships given that it amended its bank facility in August 2011 and the facility matures in five years. We expect the company to generate moderate FOCF, a portion of which we believe it will use for further debt repayment. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Baker & Taylor, to be published immediately following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our outlook on Baker & Taylor is stable. We expect the company to maintain margins and profitability measures, despite negative to flat sales growth for the remainder of fiscal 2012 and into fiscal 2013. We could take a negative rating action if the company has not refinanced its upcoming maturity by September 2012. We could also do so if Baker & Taylor's liquidity position deteriorates or it loses a major customer, resulting in much lower EBITDA and, consequently, higher debt leverage. In addition, if revenues decline in the mid- to high-single-digit range and gross margin contracts by 50 basis points (bps)or more, or some combination of the two, then we estimate that leverage would likely climb to the 6.5x area and we would consider lowering the rating. We could raise the rating if we see meaningful new customer additions resulting in improved operating performance and credit protection measures, including debt leverage of 4x or less. We estimate that this could occur if we see a combination of positive sales growth, gross margin improvement (150 bps or more), or further debt reduction. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch To From Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp. Senior Secured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6