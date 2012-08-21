Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Tale of the "Measuring" Tape: U.S. Home Improvement IndustryAug 21 - Another sign of the slow U.S. housing turnaround will come in the form of more home improvement spending, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch projects home improvement spending to increase 4.5% in 2012, with another 4% projected for 2013. While encouraging, the numbers still lag what the industry saw during the previous housing boom. 'Until the both U.S. economy and housing market improve more substantively, growth in home improvement spending will remain stunted,' said Director Robert Rulla. Nonetheless, home remodeling spending should benefit from the projected improvement in housing turnover. Challenges, however, do remain. The home improvement sector is still susceptible to numerous impediments that according to Rulla, 'could derail a sustained rebound in remodeling spending'. Among them are unemployment levels, which remain high, and consumer credit standards, which continue to be tight. Consumer confidence also remains very weak compared to past cycles. Fitch's latest 'Tale of the "Measuring" Tape' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.