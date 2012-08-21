Aug 21 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services noted that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit today vacated the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Cross State Air Pollution Rule (Casper) and the associated federal implementation plans and remanded the rule back to the EPA. The court also ordered the EPA to continue administering the Clean Air Interstate Rule pending the promulgation of a valid replacement. The decision is not unexpected given the challenges before Casper, in our opinion. We expect the decision to be somewhat unfavorable for nonpolluting "clean" power generation fleets like those of Exelon Corp. and Calpine Corp. and also for companies like PPL Corp., FirstEnergy Corp., and PSEG Inc. that have installed pollution-control equipment across much of their generation fleets. While the ruling will alleviate immediate pressures on the relatively less-controlled plants such as those of Energy Future Holdings Corp., NRG Energy Inc., and GenOn Energy Inc., we see the Mercury And Air Toxin Standards as the binding constraint by 2015. We also expect downward pressure on 2014 forward power prices because coal-fired generators may put some planned plant retirements on hold, resulting in reserve margins not tightening as quickly as expected. RELATED RESEARCH Why Casper, The EPA's Cross-State Air Pollution Rule, Is Spooking the Electricity Sector, Sept. 12, 2011 Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)