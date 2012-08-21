(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 21 - report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyze U.S. health insurers. The report, titled 'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors,' replaces a previous version published March 28, 2012.

Changes from the previous report are modest and are primarily updates to various table headings. The changes do not affect the rating levels of Fitch-rated U.S. health insurance and managed care companies.

The updated 'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' special report supplements Fitch's master criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology'. Both reports are available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)