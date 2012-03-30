March 30 - Fitch Ratings has placed Russia's National Reserve Bank's (NRB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The RWN reflects Fitch's concerns about the bank's weakening liquidity position due to the significant recent outflows of bank and customer funding, and the reduced amount of available liquid assets, mainly driven by a reduction in unpledged repoable shares on the balance sheet. The RWN also reflects the seemingly increased exposure to related parties, although this needs to be confirmed during the upcoming review of the bank. Funding outflows have been evident during the past two months, and have accelerated since the end of February 2012. Since 24 February 2012, corporate deposits have fallen by RUB2.2bn, retail deposits (mostly of high net worth clients) by RUB1.2bn and unsecured interbank funding by RUB1.2 billion. In aggregate, these outflows are equal to 20% of the bank's total liabilities at end-January 2012. In Fitch's view, funding withdrawals are likely to have been related to negative publicity about the bank and its shareholder and the Central Bank's ongoing on-site inspection of the bank. The bank has informed Fitch that deposit outflows have related mainly to third party clients, although as part of its review the agency will also examine trends in related party funding levels. At 23 March 2012, the bank's remaining highly liquid assets - including cash, short-term interbank placements, unpledged shares of OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Stable) and unpledged government debt - comprised RUB2.6bn. In addition, shares of OJSC Aeroflot ('BB+'/Stable), comprised a further RUB2bn, and other unpledged and potentially liquid securities RUB1.5bn. Highly liquid assets still covered unsecured customer funding (almost half of which, Fitch understands, came from related parties) by about 23% at 23 March 2012, and the other securities could potentially also be used to support liquidity. Remaining unsecured bank funding is now minimal. The bank's reported capital position continues to look solid, with an equity/assets ratio of 46% at 23 March 2012. However, Fitch notes that reported related party loans and investments in a mutual fund holding assets formerly booked on the bank's balance sheet are now, in total, equal to a high 69% of equity. The bank's solvency position is also dependent on the quality of reported third party loans, which net of impairment reserves, are equal to about 56% of equity. If liquidity continues to tighten in the coming weeks due to further deposit withdrawals, NRB's ratings could be downgraded. If Fitch's review of the bank suggests a material weakening in its solvency, which had previously been regarded as a rating strength, then ratings could also be downgraded. Conversely, if the funding base stabilises, liquidity improves and Fitch's concerns about solvency and related party exposures are resolved, then the ratings could be affirmed at their current levels. Fitch has withdrawn the expected senior unsecured convertible bond rating at 'B(exp)' because the issue was cancelled. NRB is a medium-sized Russian commercial bank, with a narrow and concentrated franchise. The bank is controlled by Alexander Lebedev, who is the majority owner of National Reserve Corporation, which in turn holds a 73.7% stake in the bank. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign-currency IDR at 'B' placed on RWN Short-term foreign-currency IDR at 'B' placed on RWN Long-term local-currency IDR at 'B' placed on RWN National Long-term Rating at 'BBB(rus)' placed on RWN Viability Rating at 'b' placed on RWN Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Expected Senior unsecured convertible bond rating at 'B(exp)'; Withdrawn Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, and 'National Ratings Criteria ', dated 19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria National Ratings Criteria