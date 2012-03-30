March 30 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded IM Banco Popular FTPYME 1's class B
and C notes and affirmed class A(G) as follows:
EUR146m class A(G) notes (ISIN ES0347847016) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; removed from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN); assigned Negative Outlook
EUR35m class B notes (ISIN ES0347847024) upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'Asf'; removed
from RWN, assigned Stable Outlook
EUR45m class C notes (ISIN ES0347847032) upgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'CCsf';
assigned Recovery Estimate of 90%
The class A(G) and B notes have been removed from RWN as Fitch has received
confirmation that Banco Popular Espanol SA ('BBB+'/RWN/'F2'), the swap provider,
has signed a credit support annexe (CSA) in accordance with the transaction
documentation. The class A(G) and B notes were originally placed on RWN in
October 2011 as implementation of remedial actions had not yet occurred
following the downgrade of Banco Popular in July 2011.
The Negative Outlook assigned to the class A(G) notes reflects the Negative
Outlook on Spain's sovereign rating (see 'Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian &
Irish Sovereign Rating Actions' dated 01 February 2012 at available at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has upgraded the class B and C notes based on the increased credit
enhancement (CE) available to the notes as the transaction continues to
deleverage as well as the notes' ability to withstand Fitch's stresses for the
respective ratings assigned.
As of February 2012, the portfolio has amortised to 10.7% of the initial
balance. The reserve fund has increased since the last review in August 2011 and
currently represents 52% of the required minimum. Long term delinquencies,
defined as arrears exceeding 90 days, have not changed significantly since 2011
and currently account for 2.5% of the outstanding balance. The current defaults
have declined year on year to EUR17.7m from EUR19m. The transaction benefits
from strong recoveries; the weighted average recovery rate has been increasing
during the year and currently stands at 57%.
IM Banco Popular FTPYME 1 is a cash flow securitisation of an initial EUR2bn
static pool of loans granted by Banco Popular Espanol to small- and medium-sized
Spanish enterprises.
