March 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'BBB' rating to Weatherford International Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2042. Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay short-term debt and general corporate purposes. The 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on Switzerland-based Weatherford International Ltd. reflect what we view as a "satisfactory" business profile, based on its position in the oilfield services industry and its intermediate financial profile. The ratings take into account the improvement in the company's operating performance and credit protection measures, which are at levels fully satisfactory for the rating category. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Weatherford International published on Nov. 8, 2011). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 RATINGS LIST Weatherford International Ltd. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating Proposed sr unsecured notes due 2022 BBB Proposed sr unsecured notes due 2042 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.