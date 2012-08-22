Overview -- We believe higher feed costs may pressure U.S. chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride's earnings in the coming quarters. -- We are affirming our ratings on Pilgrim's Pride, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, which includes implicit support from its parent, JBS S.A. (BB/Stable/--). -- We are revising our outlook to negative from developing, reflecting the risk that earnings may decline significantly by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 and into 2013 if pricing actions don't fully offset higher feed costs. Rating Action On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Greeley, Colo.-based Pilgrim's Pride Corp., including the 'B' corporate credit rating. We also revised the outlook to negative from developing. Pilgrim's Pride had about $1.2 billion of reported debt outstanding as of June 24, 2012. Rationale The outlook revision to negative reflects our concerns about the impact higher feed costs will have on Pilgrim's Pride's earnings, given the drought in the Midwestern states. We believe the drought will lead to higher feed costs, which could pressure the company's operating performance during the next 12 months. Standard & Poor's corporate credit rating on Pilgrim's Pride factors its relationship with its majority owner, JBS USA Holdings Inc., which is owned by JBS S.A. (BB/Stable/--). We believe Pilgrim's Pride is a strategically important investment for JBS and have therefore incorporated some implicit support from JBS in our Pilgrim's Pride corporate credit rating. We base these conclusions on JBS USA's initial $842 million equity investment in Pilgrim's Pride (representing a 67% ownership stake), its subsequent participation in the company's $200 million equity issuance completed March 2012 (with an approximate 68% share of the issuance), and its recent purchase of the remaining Pilgrim's Pride common equity shares held by Bo Pilgrim (a member of the founding family) thereby increasing its ownership stake in the company to about 75%. In addition, Pilgrim's Pride's poultry business and JBS' beef and pork businesses share the same industry characteristics. Additionally, JBS has largely integrated the two companies through head office consolidation, information technology platform integration, and other administrative shared services agreements. For the first half of fiscal 2012, operating performance improved, with revenues slightly contracted by about 0.6% from the prior-year period primarily because of strategic business divestitures. However, adjusted EBITDA expanded to roughly $240 million as compared with a negative value in 2011. The increased profitability reflects higher average prices, lower feed costs and significant progress in operating cost reductions. As a result, credit protection measures modestly improved for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, with a ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA of 9.9x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 6.3% as compared with 12.4x and 5%, respectively, in the prior-year period. The current ratios are still consistent with our indicative ratio ranges for a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, which includes leverage of more than 5x and FFO to debt of less than 12%. Despite these slightly improved credit measures, based on current market data, we estimate the company will experience weaker credit measures in 2013. The market statistics that support our base case forecast include: -- As of Aug. 1, 2012 U.S. Corn and soybean meal prices are trading over $8 bushel and $500 per short ton on their Dec. 2012 futures contracts traded on the Chicago board of trade, representing a respective 42% and 60% increase from their early June 2012 lows. -- Although the company's feed costs are hedged at significantly lower prices through Sept. 2012, we believe feed costs will increase closer to current market prices by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 and remain at those levels into 2013. -- We are uncertain about the company's ability to raise prices on its chicken products sufficiently to offset the higher feed costs. We believe the upcoming contract and pricing discussions with key customers (which typically occur during the fourth quarter of the calendar year) will determine the company's ability to pass through price increases. -- Industry data suggest aggregate supplies and production levels may continue to decline, which would support higher chicken prices. Poultry products in cold storage declined 14% from the prior year in the first half of fiscal 2012, and the USDA has indicated that broiler meat production declined 5% in June 2012 from 2011. The USDA also projects 2013 production to decline by about 1.3% from 2012. Based on the aforementioned data, the uncertainty around pricing, and our concerns about retailers' willingness to accept higher prices and the strength of food service demand given the still sluggish U.S. economic rebound, we believe price increases may not fully offset higher feed costs. As a result, we forecast weaker earnings and credit measures in 2013. Our current base case projections for fiscal 2012 and 2013 include the following financial assumptions: -- Fiscal 2012 EBITDA of about $300 million, reflecting third quarter EBITDA at moderately lower levels than the second quarter and negligible fourth quarter EBITDA. These assumption include annual cost savings of about $200 million. -- A fiscal 2013 EBITDA decline of more than 30%, reflecting double-digit feed cost inflation, including corn costs of close to $8 per bushel that are not fully offset by higher pricing. -- Negative free cash flows of more than $50 million in 2013 that result in higher year-end unadjusted debt balances of about $1.26 billion. Based on the above assumptions, we believe Pilgrim's Pride's credit measure would weaken significantly in 2013, including an adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of more than 10x and funds from operations to total debt approaching 5% by fiscal year-end 2013. These ratios are significantly weaker than ratios on a year-to-date basis. The stand-alone credit profile on Pilgrim's Pride reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. The company's financial risk profile primarily reflects its still-high levels of debt and weak cash flows, which we believe may turn negative again in fiscal 2013. Key credit factors considered in Pilgrim's Pride's vulnerable business risk profile include the company's volatile earnings, its narrow focus primarily on chicken production and marketing. Pilgrim's Pride's earnings have demonstrated a high degree of volatility and we expect this trend to continue for the company in the future. In the last fiscal year (ended Dec. 31, 2011), the company suffered an adjusted EBITDA decline of about $620 million year-over-year, and a similar decline occurred in 2008 when the company filed for bankruptcy. Yet, adjusted EBITDA rebounded by about $575 million in the first year out of bankruptcy, and we believe it will rebound in EBITDA in 2012. Still, we believe this volatility will continue, given our expectations for significant EBITDA declines in fiscal 2013. Liquidity We believe Pilgrim's Pride currently has adequate liquidity and we anticipate sources of cash (including cash on hand, discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) will cover expected cash uses by more than 1.2x over the next year. Our view of the company's liquidity incorporates the following assumptions: -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if our already low EBITDA projection were to decline by 20%. -- The company completed a $200 million equity issuance in March 2013 and used about $155 million proceeds to repay revolver drawings. We assume the company has about $500 million available on its $700 million asset-based revolver maturing in 2014. -- Annual debt amortization requirements of less than $20 million per year. -- Capital expenditures of approximately $100 million. -- We believe the company benefits from sound relationships with its banks based on its obtaining two covenant relief packages in 2011. -- We believe the company generally adopts prudent financial risk management We expect the company to be in compliance with its financial covenants with adequate cushion when they become applicable in Dec. 2012. The company obtained additional covenant relief following its December 2011 bank amendment, which provided greater discretion over which periods to include when calculating its EBITDA based covenants (the annualized final quarter of 2012 or up to all four quarters of the year or eight quarters in the case of the coverage covenant). However, we believe this covenant may come under pressure in the second half of fiscal 2013. Still, we believe a covenant breach would be averted given the subordinated debt cure provision in the company's bank credit agreement (JBS is allowed to inject up to $200 million in the form of subordinated debt to cure any covenant defaults). In fiscal 2011 JBS utilized this provision, making a $50 million subordinated debt injection to allow the company to maintain covenant compliance. Recovery analysis The company's $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 are rated 'B-', with a recovery rating of '5', indicating or expectations for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For a complete recovery analysis, please refer to our recovery report on Pilgrim's Pride to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our concerns that earnings and credit measures may weaken in the coming quarters because the company may not be able to raise prices sufficiently to offset significantly higher feed costs. We expect the company will maintain adequate liquidity despite a debt to EBITDA ratio possibly approaching 10x and funds from operations to total debt of about 5% by fiscal year-end 2013, in part because we believe JBS will continue to support Pilgrim's Pride during periods of weak earnings. We would consider a lower rating if operating performance weakens by more than our current expectations and the company breaches compliance with its financial covenants, possibly in the second half of fiscal 2013, absent a capital injection from JBS or another bank facility amendment to provide covenant relief. We believe this could occur if corn costs remain at about $8 per bushel or higher and the company cannot raise prices high enough to offset the higher feed costs. Alternatively, we would revise the outlook to stable if operating performance does not decline as we current expect for fiscal 2013, resulting in full-year EBITDA close to $200 million or more, a debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 7x, and adequate covenant cushion on the company's financial covenants. This could occur if declines in industry production continue at a low-single-digit percentage rate, thereby allowing the company to offset projected higher feed costs with at least high-single-digit percentage price increases when the company renegotiates prices with its key customers in the coming months. 