Overview
-- We are lowering our issue-level rating on cruise line operator Seven
Seas' $225 million 9.125% second-priority senior secured notes due 2019 to
'CCC+' from 'B-' and revising our recovery rating to '6' from '5'.
-- The downgrade reflects reduced recovery prospects for the
second-priority notes following the company's issuance of a $40 million senior
secured first-lien revolver and $300 million senior secured first-lien term
loan.
Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue-level
rating to 'CCC+' from 'B-' on the cruise line operator Seven Seas Cruises S de
R.L.'s $225 million 9.125% second-priority senior secured notes due 2019, and
removed the issue-level rating from CreditWatch. We also revised our recovery
rating on these notes to '6' from '5'. The '6' recovery rating indicates our
expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) for noteholders in the event of
a payment default.
All other ratings are unchanged, including the 'B' corporate credit rating.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects reduced recovery prospects for the second-priority
notes following the company's issuance of a $40 million senior secured
first-lien revolver and $300 million senior secured first-lien term loan. The
required amortization on the recently issued term loan is $3 million on an
annual basis compared to the $25 million annually for the previous term loan.
This would result in a higher level of first-lien debt outstanding under our
simulated default scenario versus our previous analysis, which would reduce
the recovery prospects for the second-priority notes enough to warrant the
downward revision to our recovery rating on the notes. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, please see the report on Seven Seas,
published on June 19, 2012 on RatingsDirect.)
Recovery Analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Seven
Seas, published on Aug. 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect.
Ratings List
Seven Seas Cruises S de R.L.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Downgraded And Removed From CreditWatch; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Seven Seas Cruises S de R.L.
Senior Secured CCC+ B-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6 5
