March 30 - Overview
-- On March 26, 2012, Spain's CaixaBank S.A. announced it has
reached a preliminary merger agreement with Spanish bank Banca Civica S.A.
-- We are placing our 'BB+' issue ratings on CaixaBank's hybrid
instruments on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch reflects the potentially negative effect of the merger
with Banca Civica on our assessment of CaixaBank's capital and earnings, and
consequently of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP).
-- We are also affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on
CaixaBank and our 'BBB-/A-3' long and short-term ratings on parent holding
company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa). The outlooks on
the long-term ratings are stable.
-- The stable outlooks reflect that our long- and short-term ratings on
CaixaBank and la Caixa would remain unchanged at 'BBB+' and 'BBB-'
respectively, all other things being equal, even if we lowered our assessment
of CaixaBank's SACP to 'bbb'.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' issue
ratings on Spain-based CaixaBank S.A.'s (CaixaBank) hybrid instruments on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty
credit ratings on CaixaBank and our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on
its parent company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa). The
outlooks are stable.
Rationale
The rating actions follow the announcement that the boards of directors of la
Caixa and CaixaBank have reached a preliminary merger agreement with the
boards of Banca Civica S.A. (BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3) and of each of the savings
banks integrated in it (see also "Spain-Based Banca Civica 'BBB-/A-3' Put On
Watch Positive Following Announced Potential Integration Into CaixaBank,"
published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
). We understand that under the agreement terms, CaixaBank will absorb Banca
Civica. The actions reflect our belief that if the transaction goes through
and based on the preliminary agreement terms, it would likely have a negative
impact on CaixaBank's consolidated capital position, and lead us to revise our
assessment of its capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate"
currently. This would lead us to revise our stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
on CaixaBank to 'bbb' from 'bbb+' currently. We would also lower the ratings
on CaixaBank's hybrids, which we rate by notching down from the SACP, in
accordance with our criteria. At present, we believe that the other features
of CaixaBank post merger would likely remain consistent with our current
assessment of CaixaBank's financial and business positions. Under our
methodology, even if we lowered CaixaBank's SACP by one notch to 'bbb'
following the absorption of Banca Civica, the long-term rating on CaixaBank
would remain unchanged at 'BBB+' because we would incorporate one notch of
uplift for potential extraordinary government support.
We analyze CaixaBank and its controlling holding company, la Caixa, on a
consolidated basis, using la Caixa's consolidated financial information, in
accordance with our criteria. We consider CaixaBank to be the group's core
operating entity. We rate la Caixa two notches below CaixaBank's long-term
rating to reflect the structural subordination of la Caixa's creditors to
those of CaixaBank. Consequently, our affirmation of the ratings on la Caixa
follows the same action on CaixaBank.
In our opinion, the potential acquisition of Banca Civica would likely have a
negative impact on CaixaBank's capital position and on the risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio we calculate to measure its capital. We believe that
CaixaBank's pro forma consolidated RAC ratio as of year-end 2011, after
integrating Banca Civica's Standard & Poor's estimated risk-weighted assets,
would stand between 5.5% and 6%. Although we believe that CaixaBank's organic
capital generation should enable it to progressively enhance its solvency over
the rating horizon, we don't anticipate, at this stage, that this would be
sufficient to restore its RAC ratio before diversification to an "adequate"
level according to our criteria. Consequently, we project that the RAC ratio
before diversification for the combined entity for 2012 would likely remain in
the 5%-7% bucket, compared with the 7.1% we currently estimate for CaixaBank.
The potentially lower RAC ratio would lead us to revise our assessment of
Caixabank's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate." Despite low
business volumes and high funding costs in coming quarters, CaixaBank's
earnings capacity should benefit, however, from the potential cost synergies
that we think it can extract from the integration and that would enhance its
operating profitability.
We also believe that the potential impact of consolidating Banca Civica on
CaixaBank's credit risk position would be manageable, although Banca Civica's
asset quality has deteriorated more than that of CaixaBank. We expect that
Banca Civica would accumulate a higher level of problematic assets. In our
view, CaixaBank's consolidated loan portfolio post merger would continue
outperforming the banking system in terms of delinquencies in each of the main
credit segments, and consequently would still be consistent with our "strong"
assessment of the risk position. This is due to the overall modest size of
most of the problematic assets acquired from Banca Civica, relative to the
overall size of those of CaixaBank. Moreover, we believe that the additional
extraordinary provisions that CaixaBank would be taking on the acquired
portfolio at the moment of the acquisition would provide it with a strong
cushion to absorb potential credit losses.
We would likely continue to assess CaixaBank's funding position post merger as
"average" and its liquidity as "adequate," because retail customer deposits
would represent the main source of financing. CaixaBank's
loan-to-core-customer-deposits ratio after the merger, excluding wholesale
instruments and repurchase agreements with retail customers, would be in the
130% to 140% range, which is better than the system average. CaixaBank
typically maintains adequate liquidity cushions on its balance sheet in case
of need.
Finally, although the potential acquisition of Banca Civica would enable
CaixaBank to enhance its overall domestic market position and to rank as the
largest bank in the Spanish financial system, we have already factored into
our current ratings on CaixaBank's assessment of a "strong" business position.
This assessment takes into account that CaixaBank runs one of Spain's
strongest domestic retail banking franchises.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on CaixaBank's hybrid instruments
after the merger closes, which is likely by the end of the third quarter of
2012. If, as a result of the acquisition of Banca Civica, we were to lower our
SACP assessment on CaixaBank to 'bbb' from 'bbb+', we would lower our issue
rating on the hybrid instruments by one notch to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
Conversely, we would affirm the issue rating on the hybrids if CaixaBank
managed to cushion the impact of acquired risk-weighted assets on its capital
and we were to leave our SACP on the bank unchanged.
Outlook
The outlook on the long-term rating on CaixaBank is stable. All other things
being equal, our long- and short-term ratings on CaixaBank would remain
unchanged at 'BBB+', even if we lowered our assessment of CaixaBank's SACP to
'bbb'. This is because we would start factoring into the ratings one notch of
uplift for potential extraordinary government support, in accordance with our
criteria.
Following a lowering of the SACP and a change in uplift for government
support, and upon completion of the transaction, however, we would likely
revise the outlooks to negative, mirroring the outlook on the Kingdom of Spain
(A/Negative/A-1).
We could then consider negative rating actions if we:
-- Lowered the SACP to 'bbb-', contrary to our current base-case
scenario. This could occur if, in addition to assessing CaixaBank's capital
and earnings as "moderate," we believed that CaixaBank's asset quality
performance were likely to deteriorate in line with the banking sector
average, which we currently do not anticipate. Weakening asset quality along
these lines would lead us to reassess CaixaBank's risk position as "adequate"
under our criteria; or
-- Downgraded Spain to 'A-', which would mean that we would not
incorporate government support into CaixaBank's long-term rating under our
criteria, given the lower long-term rating on the sovereign.
In our view, a positive rating action is unlikely over the next 15 to 18
months.
The stable outlook on La Caixa mirrors that on its operating company
CaixaBank. Given our approach to rate la Caixa two notches down from
CaixaBank's long-term rating, a downgrade of CaixaBank would likely lead to a
downgrade of la Caixa.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating BBB+
Holding Company Rating BBB-
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
