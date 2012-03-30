March 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed London & Regional Debt Securitisation No. 1 plc's (LoRDS 1) commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due 2014 notes, as follows: GBP207.7m class A (XS0235319331): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative GBP26.5m class B (XS0235319687): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative The stabilisation of certain UK commercial property sub-markets, and consequently the performance of the collateral supporting this single loan CMBS, is reflected in the in affirmation of both note classes. The Negative Outlooks are maintained, however, in light of the balloon risk that the transaction faces at loan maturity in October 2012. Other than a single Salford office property, the units are located in Greater London, albeit not all in prime submarkets. The tenant profile is strong with 86% of in place rent being provided by investment grade tenants and this has contributed to the stable interest cover ratio (ICR) which has been approximately 2x since the transactions' closing. The weighted average unexpired lease term is 6.98 years. While Fitch estimates the securitised A-note to be moderately leveraged at 70.8% loan-to-value (LTV) the whole loan LTV is estimated to be in excess of 100%. This indicates that refinancing of the debt would prove difficult unless the borrower takes positive action, such as a significant equity contribution to reduce overall leverage. Fitch perceives such intervention to be unlikely prior to maturity. Should refinancing options not be available, the transaction may be exposed to uncertainty over the work-out process, both in terms of timing, parties involved and costs, given the absence of an appointed independent servicer at transaction closing in January 2006. The tail period, envisaged to work out the loan by legal final maturity, is also relatively short at two years. Notwithstanding, Fitch still expects the securitised A-note to repay in full prior to bond maturity in October 2014 and the aforementioned balloon risk is consistent with the existing ratings and Outlook. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update will be made available shortly on the agency's website, www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2011 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and