OVERVIEW -- Silverleaf Finance XIII LLC's issuance is a securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. -- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B variable-funding notes. -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Silverleaf Finance XIII LLC's $100 million variable-funding notes (see list). The note issuance is a securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the form of overcollateralization, subordination (with respect to the class A notes only), a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our ratings also reflect our view of the servicer's, Silverleaf Resort Inc.'s, servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. The transaction includes a step-up interest margin on the class A and B notes after the end of the revolving period, but our rating does not address any step-up interest payments to the noteholders. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at RATINGS ASSIGNED Silverleaf Finance XIII LLC Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A A (sf) 83.70 B BBB (sf) 16.30