Saudi c.bank tells banks not to trade with Qatar banks in Qatari riyals -sources
DUBAI, June 6 Saudi Arabia's central bank has advised banks in the kingdom not to trade with Qatari banks in Qatari riyals, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 6 The dollar sank to its lowest in six weeks against the yen on Tuesday, as more unsettling economic data drove U.S. government bond yields towards critical lows which have held since November and a handful of major risk events loomed.