Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'AA-' to the bank bonds
corresponding to the following series of New York City Industrial Development
Agency (IDA) special revenue bonds (New York City - New York Stock Exchange
Project):
--Approximately $30 million adjustable rate fiscal 2004 series B.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating is being assigned in connection with the extension by Bank of
America, N.A. of its irrevocable letter of credit pursuant to the third
amendment to a reimbursement agreement between the IDA and the bank, dated July
27, 2012.
Based on a review of the terms governing bank bonds specified in the
reimbursement agreement, it is Fitch's opinion that the incremental risk
associated with bank bonds does not have a material impact on IDA's long-term
credit rating.
The original bonds were issued in 2003 to reimburse the city for initial
development costs it incurred for a planned expansion of the New York Stock
Exchange that did not proceed.
SECURITY
Security for the bonds derives from annually appropriated payments from the city
pursuant to a facility financing agreement. The IDA pledges and assigns to the
trustee its rights under the agreement, including the amounts received from the
city.
On or before March 31 of each year, the IDA certifies to the city the amounts
payable under the agreement. The city covenants that the mayor will include in
the executive expense budget submitted to the city council each fiscal year an
appropriation equal to the amounts projected to be payable under the agreement.
The agreement also provides that the mayor will seek to increase appropriations
during the fiscal year if necessary to pay the amounts due under the agreement.
The administration of all city appropriation and lease-based debt is centralized
and treated as a single unit of appropriation in the city's debt service budget.
Once appropriation is made, the city's obligation to pay is absolute and
unconditional and not subject to setoff, recoupment or counterclaim. The
agreement remains in effect as long as bonds are outstanding. There is no lien
or security interest on any property.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RATING ONE NOTCH BELOW GENERAL OBLIGATION: The 'AA-' rating is based on the
credit quality of the city of New York (general obligations rated 'AA' by
Fitch), as bonds are secured by the city's lease rental payments, subject to
annual appropriation.
HIGHLY EFFECTIVE BUDGET MANAGEMENT: The city's sound approach to budget
development features conservative revenue and expenditure forecasting and
effective budget monitoring. Management is thus able to react quickly to
changing conditions and consistently generate operating surpluses through
periods of economic stress, constrained state aid, and rising spending
pressures.
CONSISTENT RESOLUTION TO OUT-YEAR GAPS: Fitch expects the city's long history of
effectively eliminating annual budget deficits to continue. Currently forecasted
gaps are within historical norms.
SOLID ECONOMIC UNDERPINNINGS: The city has a broad economic base and serves a
unique role as a national and international center for commerce, culture, and
tourism. Recession-related job declines have been well under comparable national
averages. Income levels are high.
REVENUE CYCLICALITY: Economically sensitive revenues, including personal income,
business, and sales tax, comprise a major share of the city's budget and are
highly vulnerable to variability in the financial services industry.
HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Fitch anticipates a continued high debt burden given the
city's significant capital commitments and future tax-supported issuance plans.
LARGE FIXED-COST PRESSURE: Mandated costs including pension, employee benefits,
and medical assistance (including Medicaid), along with debt service consume a
large share of general fund resources, limiting future budgetary flexibility.
For more information on New York City's 'AA' general obligation rating and
Stable Rating Outlook, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates New York City's
$813.2MM GOs 'AA'; Outlook Stable' dated May 18, 2012, available on Fitch's
website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).
