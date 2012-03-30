March 30 - Overview
-- On March 27, 2012, Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di
Teramo SpA (Tercas) announced a EUR9 million loss, a capital increase of up to
EUR60 million, and a new business plan.
-- We are placing the 'BB-' rating on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the CreditWatch horizon upon
the outcome of the capital increase, and our analysis of the new business plan
and its effect on the bank's performance.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-'
long-term rating on Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Teramo
SpA (Tercas) on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'B' short-term credit rating.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that Tercas' performance remains
vulnerable to further deterioration, particularly considering high and rising
credit losses, which in 2011 increased more than what we had incorporated into
our ratings.
Meanwhile, following the appointment of a new general manager in February
2012, Tercas is going through a reorganization process and developing a new
business plan to enhance profitability, restore an adequate capital position,
and improve the bank's credit risk management. In addition, the bank has
announced a capital increase of up to EUR60 million.
Tercas posted about a EUR9 million loss in 2011, mainly due to high credit
losses of about EUR78 million and EUR4.7 million in negative mark-to-market
valuations on financial assets. We noticed that asset quality deteriorated
materially, more than we previously anticipated, leading to higher credit
losses than we had expected. Combined with persistently negative economic
conditions, the bank's gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) reached a high of
about 16% at year-end 2011 versus 11% in 2010. In our view, Tercas' large
single-name exposures, mainly to the real estate sector outside of its home
territory, weigh on its asset quality performance. NPA coverage by provisions,
at about 25% at year-end 2011, is weaker than peers' and, in our view, still
negatively exposes the bank to possible additional credit losses in the next
few years.
The capital increase is part of management's actions to strengthen the bank's
capital position, with the aim to reach a regulatory Tier 1 ratio above 8% by
2014. The bank's capital position has materially declined in the last two
years, also because of the Banca Caripe acquisition, with a core Tier 1 ratio
of 5.8% at year-end 2011 compared to 10.7% in 2009. We expect further pressure
on the bank's earnings this year from possible asset quality deterioration and
still high credit losses arising from the difficult economic conditions.
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the
CreditWatch horizon, after analyzing the combined impact of the new business
plan, the announced capital increase, and the likely future direction of the
bank's asset quality and profitability on our assessment of its capital and
earnings position. Upon resolution of the CreditWatch placement, everything
else being equal, we could affirm the long-term counterparty credit rating or
lower it by one notch.
We could downgrade the bank by one notch if we revised our assessment of the
bank's capital and earnings position to "weak" from "moderate" according to
our criteria. This could happen if we conclude that the announced capital
increase was unlikely to go through, or if after going through we conclude
that the business plan or asset quality measures won't be enough to boost
performance and keep our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio
consistently above 5% over the next 12-18 months.
Conversely, we could affirm the long-term rating if, everything else being
equal, we anticipate that the capital increase and the other measures the bank
takes under the business plan would support a stronger capital and earnings
assessment, and we saw stabilization in asset quality trends. This would be
the case specifically if these measures lead us to expect that our RAC ratio
would remain consistently above 5% over the next 12-18 months.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB-
SACP bb-
Anchor bbb
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Teramo SpA
Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/B BB-/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit BB-/Watch Neg/B BB-/B
column.