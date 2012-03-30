March 30 - Fitch Ratings has placed Friends Life Group plc (FLG), Friends Life FPG Limited, Friends Life Limited (FLL), Friends Life Company Limited (FLC) and Friends Life Assurance Society Limited's (FLAS) ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The RWN reflects FLG's 2011 results, which do not appear to indicate the improvement in underlying profitability that Fitch had expected. FLG reported only marginally improved underlying profit of GBP318m for 2011 (2010: GBP303m), equal to 0.26% annual operating return on assets and still well below the 0.40% that Fitch would expect for the group to be on track to maintain its ratings. Any significant new developments in Resolution's strategy on the ownership or structure of FLG would trigger a further review of the ratings. Resolution continues to consider four exit options, with the intention to exit by the end of 2014. Resolution explained at some length in its results announcement the steps it is taking specifically in relation to the option of separating the open business from the legacy business leading to separate listings. Although this may not represent a change in strategy, it has brought into focus the uncertainty over the future ownership and structure of FLG, which may have negative consequences for the company's business. Fitch will resolve the RWN following detailed analysis of FLG's 2011 results and discussions with FLG and Resolution's senior management. In these discussions, the agency will seek to clarify expectations for profitability and plans for the future structure and ownership of FLG. The ratings may be downgraded if FLG is unable to demonstrate that underlying profitability improvements are on track towards an annual operating return on assets in excess of 0.40% as calculated by Fitch, and the overall payback period for new business is reducing materially. In addition, the ratings could also be downgraded if Fitch concludes that there are significant strategic uncertainties which could lead to a worsening of the group's profile. The following ratings are placed on RWN: FLG: Long-term IDR 'A-' Friends Life FPG Limited: Long-term IDR 'A-' FLL: Long-term IDR 'A', IFS 'A+' FLC: IFS 'A+'; FLAS: IFS 'A+' FLG's subordinated debt , guaranteed by FLL: XS0181161380: 'BBB+' XS0222395468: 'BBB+' XS0430178961: 'A-' XS0620022128: 'BBB+' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 22 September 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and