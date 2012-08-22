Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the bank bonds corresponding to the following series of New York City Transitional Finance Authority (TFA) future tax secured bonds: --$350,000,000 fiscal 2013 series A, subseries A-4, A-5, A-6 and A-7. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating is being assigned in connection with the standby bond purchase agreements, dated Aug. 1, 2012, between TFA and The Northern Trust Company (subseries A-4), TFA and U.S. Bank National Association (subseries A-5), and TFA and State Street Bank and Trust Company and California State Teacher's Retirement System (subseries A-6 and subseries A-7). Based on a review of the terms governing bank bonds specified in the standby bond purchase agreements it is Fitch's opinion that the incremental risk associated with bank bonds does not have a material impact on TFA's long-term credit rating. For more information, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates NYC Transitional Finance Authority's $1.2B Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable' dated Aug. 3, 2012, available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria