Overview -- We are affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Angola at 'BB-/B'. -- The stable outlook balances our view of Angola's low fiscal and external debt burdens against its institutional weaknesses, policy limitations, and lack of economic diversification. Rating Action On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Angola at 'BB-'. We also affirmed our 'B' short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Angola. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of 'BB-' has also been affirmed. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on the Republic of Angola are constrained by what we believe are weak institutions, a low level of development outside the oil sector, persistent double-digit inflation, and political succession risk and related political tensions. The ratings are supported primarily by the country's large hydrocarbon endowment, strong growth prospects, and low government and external debt levels. In addition, Angola's level of prosperity (measured as GDP per capita) is high, although there is huge income disparity. We believe that elections due on Aug. 31, 2012, will almost certainly be won by the ruling MPLA, and the president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, re-elected. However, presidential succession is untested in post-conflict Angola (Mr. Santos has ruled for 33 years) and entails a risk to policy continuity. That said, recent developments, such as the announcement that Manuel Vicente, the former head of state-owned oil concessionaire, Sonangol, will appear as the "number two candidate" on the party list for the August 2012 elections, suggest that a succession plan is in place. Such a plan will in our view provide some clarity. As a hydrocarbon-dependent economy, Angola is prone to potential oil-price (and production volume) shocks, and we believe the sovereign's capacity to adequately respond to such shocks still needs to be developed. We also believe transparency, policy expertise, institutional capacity, and debt management practices need strengthening, especially when compared with similarly rated peers. Notwithstanding these structural constraints, Angola has made some progress in strengthening its economic management in line with recommendations made under the country's (now completed) Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund. Crucially, in our view, Angola has gained a reputation as a reliable partner within the oil industry, which has attracted many of the world's largest oil companies to the country. This is primarily due to Angola respecting existing oil contract terms (it maintained contract terms even through very difficult times during the civil war of 1975-2002). However, owing to the complexity of deep-water offshore drilling, oil production is susceptible to production disruptions; for example, in 2011 oil production fell sharply, undermining GDP growth. Nevertheless, we anticipate that Angola's oil sector will continue to grow in the medium term, with production averaging at least 1.8 million barrels per day (barring major technical outages), which should help to strengthen fiscal and external balance sheets. The non-oil economy is also likely to perform strongly in the medium term, albeit from a very low base, led by services and infrastructure. We forecast that real GDP per capita growth will average more than 3% per year between 2012 and 2015. While fiscal surpluses are projected to average at least 5% of GDP, sizable off-budget activities create a borrowing requirement unrelated to the headline deficit in some years. Angola has a small net external asset position, and we forecast that this will be bolstered by current account surpluses averaging about 8% of GDP per year over the next few years. We forecast that with some moderation of government borrowing, a slightly depreciating exchange rate, and continued double-digit inflation and nominal GDP growth, the government may achieve a small net asset position of about 8% of GDP by 2015. Angola's GDP per capita, which we estimate at about $5,800 in 2012, compares favorably with most peers, although huge income disparities exist. As with several other countries at similar levels of development, the ratings on Angola are constrained by data quality issues. Outlook The stable outlook balances Angola's low fiscal and external debt burdens against its institutional weaknesses, policy limitations, and lack of economic diversification. The outlook also reflects our view that policy continuity after the forthcoming presidential elections will be maintained and that institutional quality and transparency will improve, albeit slowly. Downward pressure on the rating could build if global oil prices fall sharply, leading to a decline in oil revenues, or if government debt or inflation rise significantly. In addition, an unexpected deterioration in the political or institutional environment could also put downward pressure on the ratings. We could consider raising the ratings if Angola's economy diversifies significantly, and if institutional capacity and transparency improve substantially, converging with that of higher rated peers. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Criteria for Determining Transfer and Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Angola (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B Transfer & Convertibility Assessment Local Currency BB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.