Overview
-- We are affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local currency
sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Angola at 'BB-/B'.
-- The stable outlook balances our view of Angola's low fiscal and
external debt burdens against its institutional weaknesses, policy
limitations, and lack of economic diversification.
Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term
foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Angola
at 'BB-'. We also affirmed our 'B' short-term foreign and local currency
sovereign credit ratings on Angola. The transfer and convertibility (T&C)
assessment of 'BB-' has also been affirmed. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on the Republic of Angola are constrained by what we believe are
weak institutions, a low level of development outside the oil sector,
persistent double-digit inflation, and political succession risk and related
political tensions. The ratings are supported primarily by the country's large
hydrocarbon endowment, strong growth prospects, and low government and
external debt levels. In addition, Angola's level of prosperity (measured as
GDP per capita) is high, although there is huge income disparity.
We believe that elections due on Aug. 31, 2012, will almost certainly be won
by the ruling MPLA, and the president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, re-elected.
However, presidential succession is untested in post-conflict Angola (Mr.
Santos has ruled for 33 years) and entails a risk to policy continuity. That
said, recent developments, such as the announcement that Manuel Vicente, the
former head of state-owned oil concessionaire, Sonangol, will appear as the
"number two candidate" on the party list for the August 2012 elections,
suggest that a succession plan is in place. Such a plan will in our view
provide some clarity.
As a hydrocarbon-dependent economy, Angola is prone to potential oil-price
(and production volume) shocks, and we believe the sovereign's capacity to
adequately respond to such shocks still needs to be developed. We also believe
transparency, policy expertise, institutional capacity, and debt management
practices need strengthening, especially when compared with similarly rated
peers. Notwithstanding these structural constraints, Angola has made some
progress in strengthening its economic management in line with recommendations
made under the country's (now completed) Stand-By Arrangement with the
International Monetary Fund.
Crucially, in our view, Angola has gained a reputation as a reliable partner
within the oil industry, which has attracted many of the world's largest oil
companies to the country. This is primarily due to Angola respecting existing
oil contract terms (it maintained contract terms even through very difficult
times during the civil war of 1975-2002). However, owing to the complexity of
deep-water offshore drilling, oil production is susceptible to production
disruptions; for example, in 2011 oil production fell sharply, undermining GDP
growth.
Nevertheless, we anticipate that Angola's oil sector will continue to grow in
the medium term, with production averaging at least 1.8 million barrels per
day (barring major technical outages), which should help to strengthen fiscal
and external balance sheets. The non-oil economy is also likely to perform
strongly in the medium term, albeit from a very low base, led by services and
infrastructure. We forecast that real GDP per capita growth will average more
than 3% per year between 2012 and 2015. While fiscal surpluses are projected
to average at least 5% of GDP, sizable off-budget activities create a
borrowing requirement unrelated to the headline deficit in some years. Angola
has a small net external asset position, and we forecast that this will be
bolstered by current account surpluses averaging about 8% of GDP per year over
the next few years. We forecast that with some moderation of government
borrowing, a slightly depreciating exchange rate, and continued double-digit
inflation and nominal GDP growth, the government may achieve a small net asset
position of about 8% of GDP by 2015. Angola's GDP per capita, which we
estimate at about $5,800 in 2012, compares favorably with most peers, although
huge income disparities exist. As with several other countries at similar
levels of development, the ratings on Angola are constrained by data quality
issues.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances Angola's low fiscal and external debt burdens
against its institutional weaknesses, policy limitations, and lack of economic
diversification. The outlook also reflects our view that policy continuity
after the forthcoming presidential elections will be maintained and that
institutional quality and transparency will improve, albeit slowly.
Downward pressure on the rating could build if global oil prices fall sharply,
leading to a decline in oil revenues, or if government debt or inflation rise
significantly. In addition, an unexpected deterioration in the political or
institutional environment could also put downward pressure on the ratings.
We could consider raising the ratings if Angola's economy diversifies
significantly, and if institutional capacity and transparency improve
substantially, converging with that of higher rated peers.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Angola (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency BB-
