March 30 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions
on 30
Credit-Linked NotesMarch 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 24, downgraded four and
upgraded two credit-linked notes (CLN) following a periodic review. A
spreadsheet detailing Fitch's rating actions for the 23 public tranches is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link above.
The transactions are credit-liked to one or more risk-presenting entities as the
transaction's underlying reference entity, swap counterparty and qualified
investment. Fitch monitors the performance of these underlying risk-presenting
entities and adjusts the rating of each transaction accordingly. The Rating
Outlook on each transaction reflects the Outlook on the main risk driver, which
is the lowest rated risk-presenting entity.
Eight of the transactions reviewed contain subordinated notes as the qualified
investment of the CLN. Four of these CLNs were downgraded following
consideration of Fitch's updated criteria on bank capital securities. On March
8, 2012, Fitch took rating actions on bank capital securities reflecting the
application of Fitch's criteria for 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities', published on Dec. 15, 2011.
Additionally, four of the transactions reviewed contain terms which allow the
qualified investment issuer to exercise an early make-whole call on the
qualified investment of the CLN. This exercise would cause an early termination
event and could expose holders of the affected CLN to potential termination
payments and currency exchange risk. However, use of this make-whole call
provision remains highly unlikely since such a call would cost the qualified
investment issuer a premium approximately 130-140% over current par value.
Additionally, an exercise of the make-whole call provisions in any of the four
CLNs would not result in a loss to the notes at current exchange rates. Fitch
views the current probability of loss on these notes from the make-whole call as
sufficiently remote at the current rating levels.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the swap
counterparty, transaction reports and the public domain.
Fitch's counterparty criteria is under review and currently subject to an
exposure draft consultation. The exposure draft proposals, if adopted into
criteria, are not expected to result in rating action on existing transactions;
however this cannot be precluded if the final revised criteria differ materially
from the exposure draft proposals.
Applicable Criteria &