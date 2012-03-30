March 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
Long-term debt ratings at 'A' for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Caterpillar
Financial Services Corporation (CFSC), and CFSC's subsidiaries including
Caterpillar Financial Services Australia LTD. Fitch has also affirmed the
companies' Short-term ratings at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full
ratings list appears at the end of this release.
The ratings for CAT, with CFSC on an equity basis, are supported by strong
financial performance at CAT's Machinery and Power Systems (M&PS) businesses. A
cyclical recovery in demand for machines and power systems, combined with
improving margins, is contributing to higher sales and earnings. Debt to EBITDA
at the end of 2011 was 1.1 times (x), only slightly higher than one year earlier
despite a material increase in debt used to fund the $8.8 billion acquisition of
Bucyrus in July 2011. As a result, Fitch's previous concern about temporarily
higher leverage following the Bucyrus acquisition has diminished. Other risks
remain, however, including execution risks related to the concurrent integration
of multiple acquisitions, and CAT's exposure to economic downturns while it
absorbs acquisitions and expands capacity at existing businesses.
Rating strengths include CAT's global presence, established and well capitalized
dealer network, strong competitive position, diverse customer base, operating
discipline, solid free cash flow, and strategic benefits from the acquisition of
Bucyrus. Following the Bucyrus acquisition, CAT has the broadest product line in
mining capital goods. In addition, the acquisition added substantial aftermarket
revenue, and CAT's global distribution network should further improve customer
service and product support for the legacy Bucyrus business. Also, CAT expects
to realize revenue and synergy benefits, including putting CAT engines in more
of Bucyrus' machines.
Additional acquisitions could be completed in 2012, but large transactions
beyond those already announced are unlikely while CAT focuses on integrating
completed acquisitions. CAT acquired MWM Holding GmbH (MWM) for $774 million in
the fourth quarter of 2011 and is in the process of offering as much as $900
million for ERA Mining Machinery Limited (ERA), a maker of underground mining
equipment in China. CAT also has agreed to acquire in the second quarter of 2012
the remaining 33% of Cat Japan Ltd. not already owned by CAT, which had a value
of $473 million at the end of 2011.
The integration of CAT's acquisitions is occurring at the same time that CAT is
ramping up production and expanding capacity to meet rising customer demand.
Demand for mining equipment should continue to benefit from rising raw material
costs associated with growth in emerging markets. The economic recovery in most
regions outside Europe is contributing to increasing demand for energy, and
delayed investment in machines during the previous recession has resulted in
aging equipment and low inventories in rental fleets. These trends more than
offset a weak market for marine engines and depressed construction markets in
developed regions. Even a slow improvement in construction activity, however,
would increase demand for CAT's machinery. CAT's backlog was a record $30
billion at the end of 2011.
CAT's production capacity is constrained, and it plans to increase capital
expenditures by 50% in 2012, to $4 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in 2011.
Fitch believes spending could stay at elevated levels at least into 2013.
Spending is directed globally toward existing and new facilities. Sixty percent
of capital expenditures were located in the U.S. in 2011, but CAT is also
expanding in most other regions around the world.
Free cash flow (FCF) (excluding CFSC) increased in 2011 to $2.8 billion compared
with $2.1 billion in 2010. Fitch excludes from free cash flow changes in
accounts receivable purchased by CFSC which Fitch classifies as cash flow from
financing. In 2012, Fitch estimates FCF will decline to $1.3 billion - 1.4
billion due to larger pension contributions and the planned increase of
approximately $1.4 billion in capital expenditures. The impact on cash flow and
liquidity could be partly offset by asset sales. CAT is in the process of
selling Bucyrus' distribution business to various CAT dealers. Some of the
larger transactions could occur in 2012, but the process may not be completed
until after 2012. CAT is also considering the divestiture of its third party
logistics business which is profitable but is not considered a strategic asset.
CAT's global pension plans were 67% funded at the end of 2011 compared with 81%
at the end of 2010 and 76% at the end of 2009. Funding worsened in 2011 due
largely to a decline in the discount rate. CAT contributed $446 million to its
plans in 2011 and expects to contribute approximately $1 billion in 2012,
including required contributions. At the end of 2011, net pension obligations
totaled nearly $6.3 billion.
Other credit concerns include CAT's cyclical end markets, weak conditions in
parts of Europe and in U.S. construction markets, slowing growth in emerging
regions, and the development of Tier 4 emissions technology required to comply
with emissions standards for off-road vehicles. CAT's Tier 4 technology is being
implemented through 2014, and its success will be important to the company's
competitive position and profitability. Another concern is raw material input
prices, although CAT gets some benefits as higher raw material prices drive
increased activity in its mining end markets.
The ratings or outlook could be revised upward if long-term demand is sustained
in CAT's end markets, acquisitions are integrated successfully, the company
expands market share in emerging regions, financial leverage is maintained
consistently at low levels through business cycles, and CAT implements new
technology effectively to meet emissions regulation or changing market demands.
The ratings or outlook could be negatively affected if operating results weaken
materially due to poor execution or an economic downturn; market share is
impaired in key product lines or geographic regions, or aggressive cash
deployment results in higher leverage.
CAT's financial results can be expected to improve further in 2012. The pace of
sales growth, excluding the impact of acquisitions, is moderating as
year-over-year comparisons become more difficult, but sales growth should
benefit from growing demand in most of CAT's markets. EBITDA margins improved by
approximately 160 bps in 2011 and could improve again in 2012, reflecting the
positive impact of higher volumes and favorable pricing which more than offset
increases in costs related to product development and investments in new
capacity. One-time acquisition costs should decline although some integration
expenses will continue into 2012. CAT's ability to control costs is supported by
its lane strategy designed to reduce delivery times, and the CAT Production
System which focuses on operating efficiency.
CAT's liquidity (excluding CFSC) at Dec. 31, 2011 totaled $3.1 billion,
including cash of $1.8 billion and credit facility availability of $2.0 billion,
offset by $715 million of short term debt and long term debt maturities. The
$2.0 billion of credit facility availability is the internal allocation to M&PS
of CAT's consolidated $8.5 billion facilities. The facilities primarily support
commercial paper programs. CAT can revise the allocation of these facilities
between CFSC and its manufacturing businesses at any time. The facilities
consist of a $2.55 billion 364-day facility that expires in September 2012, a
$2.09 billion facility that expires in September 2014, and a $3.86 billion
facility that expires in September 2016. CAT has $388 million of other committed
and uncommitted lines, not including facilities available to CFSC.
Under inter-company agreements, CAT may borrow up to $1.67 billion from CFSC and
CFSC may borrow up to $2.12 billion from CAT, on a short-term basis. In
addition, CFSC provides a $2 billion committed credit facility to CAT which
expires in 2019. CFSC also purchases, at discount, dealer and customer
receivables from CAT. Receivables balances purchased by CFSC totaled nearly $3.2
billion at Dec. 31, 2011 compared to $1.8 billion at the end of 2010 and $1.1
billion at the end of 2009. During 2011, CFSC repaid to CAT a $600 million
inter-company loan and paid a $600 million dividend.
At CFSC, operating performance has benefited from improved financing volume and
a reduction in credit costs. Retail originations increased 20% in 2011 and net
income was up nearly 36%. While originations are still below historical levels,
near- to medium-term demand for CAT products will benefit from pent up demand
for infrastructure replacement in the U.S. as well as growth in international
markets such as China. Profitability increased due to higher net yields on
earning assets, improving values for returned or repossessed equipment and
stronger asset quality, which contributed to lower loss provisions.
Asset quality performance is improving and trending toward historical averages,
with delinquencies (30+ days) declining to 2.89% of receivables at Dec. 31, 2011
compared to 3.87% a year ago. This compares favorably to peak delinquencies of
5.54% in 2009 and a five year average of 3.71%. Fitch believes some additional
improvement in asset quality is possible, but expects relative stability in the
near term. The asset quality of wholesale financing provided to CAT's dealers is
quite high, and delinquencies and losses typically are concentrated in the
retail portfolio.
CFSC's capitalization is consistent with similarly rated peers. CFSC's debt to
tangible equity ratio was 7.42x at Dec. 31, 2011, up from 6.35x in 2010
following an 8% increase in the loan book. Despite the increase, CFSC's leverage
falls within the historical range of 7.0x - 8.0x. While Fitch does not
anticipate any significant changes in CFSC's overall capital structure, should
the company's funding requirements increase unexpectedly, Fitch believes CAT
will inject additional capital as necessary to maintain CFSC's leverage target.
CFSC relies on a number of global debt capital markets and funding programs to
provide liquidity for its operations, as well as support from CAT in the form of
funding agreements. The company's ability to access the global capital markets
demonstrates the strength of CAT's brand and franchise. Fitch believes CFSC's
comprehensive funding platform, in combination with the financial strength of
its parent, is consistent with its existing ratings.
CFSC's debt ratings are dependent on the support of CAT. The financial
relationship between CFSC and CAT is governed and defined by a Support Agreement
which requires CAT to maintain 100% ownership of CFSC, maintain CFSC's net worth
at not less than $20 million, and maintain CFSC's fixed-charge coverage at not
less than 1.15x or higher on an annual basis.
The ratings cover approximately $9.2 billion of debt at CAT and approximately
$25.4 billion of unsecured debt at CFSC as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows:
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F1'.
Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (CFSC)
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--CP at 'F1'.
Caterpillar Financial Services Australia
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--CP at 'F1'.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Fitch has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for Caterpillar, Inc.
