Overview
-- U.S.-based Burlington Northern Santa Fe's earnings and cash flow
continue to improve as a result of core pricing gains, increased operating
efficiency, and earnings growth.
-- Still, we expect credit metrics to remain near current levels because
of rising capital expenditures and ongoing dividends to its parent, Berkshire
Hathaway Inc.
-- We are affirming our ratings on the railroad operator, including the
'BBB+' corporate credit rating.
-- The outlook is stable. We expect better pricing, rising volumes, and
improved operating efficiency to continue to strengthen the company's revenues
and earnings over the next few quarters.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Fort Worth, Texas-based Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), including the
'BBB+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we
withdrew our short-term ratings on the company, as BNSF no longer uses
commercial paper following the termination of its revolving credit facility.
Rationale
The ratings BNSF reflect the company's strong competitive position in the
low-risk U.S. freight railroad industry and solid earnings and cash flow
generation. Standard & Poor's includes one notch of credit for potential
support (but not an explicit guarantee) from parent Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
(which acquired BNSF on Feb. 12, 2010). Price competition from other railroads
and trucking companies and the capital intensity of the industry partially
offset these strengths.
We characterize the company's business risk profile as "strong," financial
risk profile as "intermediate," and liquidity as "adequate." We expect BNSF to
maintain satisfactory operating profitability and generate funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt in the mid-30% area in 2012 as a result of
gradually rising freight volumes and prices, as well as strong operating
efficiency.
BNSF operates the second-largest rail network in North America. The company
enjoys strong positions in upper-Midwest grain shipping, Wyoming- and
Montana-based low-sulfur coal transportation, and intermodal (trailer and
container) movements. The company has a well-diversified traffic base,
consisting of consumer products--mainly domestic and international intermodal
(31% of 2011 freight revenues), coal (27%), industrial products (22%), and
agricultural products (20%). While BNSF benefits from emphasizing the premium
segment of the intermodal market, its significant reliance on this market
makes it more subject to cyclical swings in consumer demand than some other
railroads.
Over the next several quarters, we expect BNSF revenues to benefit from volume
growth in the mid- to high-single-digits percent area, modest pricing gains,
and ongoing efficiency gains. The near-term growth prospects for the U.S.
economy have improved--we currently estimate that U.S. GDP will expand by 2.1%
in 2012. We believe BNSF will continue to benefit from the diversity of its
end markets, operating efficiency, and favorable pricing fundamentals. BNSF's
volumes also continue to improve due to increased domestic automotive
production, expanded service offerings, and new customers in domestic
intermodal. BNSF has capacity in its network to accommodate a rebound in
volumes, in our view, without adding back a commensurate level of expenses. On
the pricing side, we expect yields to benefit from better recovery of higher
fuel prices through fuel surcharges, as well as mid-single-digit percent core
price increases. We expect the company's operating profitability, cash flow,
and credit metrics to remain relatively stable, given focused cost controls,
stable yields, and efficient operations. For the full year 2011, the company
reported an operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of operating
revenues) of 72.8%, lower (better) than 73.2% in 2010 and comparable with its
Class 1 peer railroads.
BNSF's internally generated cash is well in excess of its capital expenditures
and operating needs, and we expect this to remain so in 2012. For the fiscal
year ended Dec. 31 2011, the company generated cash flow from operations
totaling $6.5 billion, and capital expenditures totaled $3.3 billion. In 2012,
we expect cash flow from operations to continue to improve as volumes rebound
gradually and pricing gains remain modest. We expect capital expenditures to
increase to $3.9 billion to fund track maintenance, new equipment purchases,
and the technology upgrades required under the positive train control
regulatory mandate. Since its acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway, BNSF has
increased dividends and paid $3.5 billion and $1.25 billion to its parent in
2011 and 2010, respectively. Still, we expect BNSF to employ moderate
financial policies and maintain fairly consistent credit metrics over the long
term. We expect debt to capital (adjusted for off-balance-sheet obligations)
to remain in the low- to mid-30% area and funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt to be in the mid-30% area, both acceptable credit metrics for the current
ratings. Currently, BNSF maintains debt to capital in the low-30% range and
FFO to total debt of 36%. Debt to capital is not comparable with that of other
large U.S. railroads. The ratio was 50%-55% but declined because of a purchase
accounting adjustments (writing up assets and equity) following the
acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway.
Liquidity
We characterize the company's liquidity as adequate, supported by substantial
cash generation and healthy access to low-cost capital. In accordance with our
liquidity criteria, expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity
assessment include:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18
months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum level for an adequate
designation.
-- In our analysis, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months
totaling about $7.5 billion to $9 billion, consisting of cash balances,
proceeds from recent debt issuance, and funds from operations. Our estimate of
about $7 billion to $8 billion of uses includes capital spending, debt
maturities, and dividends.
-- Net sources would be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 20% or
more.
-- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment,
and has solid standing in the credit markets, having successfully issued debt
at favorable interest rates.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
In September 2011, BNSF terminated its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility,
and in October 2011, the company terminated its accounts-receivable
securitization programs (totaling $200 million). Still, we expect BNSF to
maintain sufficient access to capital in the unsecured debt markets to fund
its operating needs.
In 2012, we expect BNSF to generate cash flow well in excess of working
capital and capital expenditure requirements. We expect capital spending to be
about $3.9 billion in 2012. In addition to the additional $1 billion the
company distributed to Berkshire Hathaway in February 2012, BNSF paid total
dividends of $3.5 billion to Berkshire Hathaway in 2011. Over the next few
years, we expect BNSF to continue to dividend excess cash flow to Berkshire
Hathaway. Although BNSF's internal cash flow generation is substantial, we
classify its liquidity as "adequate," rather than "strong" like several of its
large North American railroads, because of the significant ongoing dividends
to its parent.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. BNSF should continue to benefit from gradually rising
volumes, cost savings, and stable pricing trends over the next few years. We
expect BNSF's internally generated cash flow to remain well in excess of
capital expenditures and working capital needs. We also expect BNSF to use
free operating cash flow to pay dividends to Berkshire Hathaway. We consider a
ratings downgrade unlikely, given BNSF's flexibility to retain free cash flow,
if necessary to preserve its financial profile. However, if the financial
profile weakens as a result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards
resulting in FFO to total debt falling to and remaining less than 25%, we
could lower the ratings. Although less likely, we could raise the ratings if
earnings growth results in FFO to total debt rise to and remain greater than
45%.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Rating Withdrawn
To From
Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/A-2
Commercial paper NR A-2
BNSF Railway Co.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/--
Senior secured BBB+
Equipment trust certificates A+
Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC
Senior unsecured BBB+
BNSF Funding Trust I
Preferred stock BBB
Burlington Northern Inc.
Senior unsecured BBB+
Northern Pacific Railway Co.
Senior secured A
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Anita Ogbara, New York (1) 212-438-5077;
anita_ogbara@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Lisa Jenkins, New York (1) 212-438-7697;
lisa_jenkins@standardandpoors.com
