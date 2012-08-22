(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Chile-based Corpbanca's acquisition of Banco Santander Colombia (currently called Banco Corpbanca Colombia) weakened its capitalization level. -- We are lowering our long-term issuer credit rating on the bank to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Corpbanca will maintain its business position in the Chilean market and successfully incorporate the acquired operations in Colombia. Rating Action On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Corpbanca to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term issuer credit rating on the bank. In addition, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on Dec. 21, 2011. The outlook is stable. We also revised the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'. Rationale The downgrade follows the completion of Corpbanca's acquisition of Banco Santander Colombia that deteriorated its capitalization level and ratios (according to Standard & Poor's methodology to calculate the risk-adjusted capital ratio). We expect that capital infusions to fund the acquisition and support growth, the projected reductions in dividends, and improving results following the incorporation of the acquired bank will partly mitigate the weakening in capital ratios. Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Corpbanca on its "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define the terms). The 'bbb+' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the weighted average economic risk in the countries to which Corpbanca has exposure, mainly Chile (which concentrate 82% of consolidated loan book) and Colombia (18% loan book). We score BICRAs on a scale of '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). The indicative BICRA for Chile is group '3' and for Colombia group '5'. The weighted economic risk score for the bank is at '4'. With regards to economic risk in Chile, the country has an open and somewhat narrow economy, with relatively high dependence on commodity exports, and a still low GDP per capita of around $12,500. However, its strong fiscal performance and low inflation, large external assets, and low public debt burden, as well as its healthy financial system, relatively well developed domestic capital market, and ongoing access to the global financial markets partly offset those weaknesses. With regard to industry risk, Chile enjoys low political and regulatory risk, which partly reflects its adequate banking regulation. In addition, the country has a highly competitive financial system that benefits from a good funding profile, with an ample deposit base that finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and a relatively low dependence on external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to long-term funding in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows them to finance their residential mortgage segment (it represents about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP). With total consolidated assets of $27 billion, Corpbanca is the fifth largest financial institution in Chile with a market share of 8.4% in terms of loans and about 8% in terms of deposits, as of June 30, 2012. Corpbanca has about 11% market share in commercial loans, 5% in residential mortgages, and about 4% in consumer loans and credit cards. Following the closing of the acquisition of Colombian operations in mid-2012, Corpbanca has a 3% market share in terms of loans and 5% in terms of deposits, and focuses on the corporate segment. During the next two to three years, we expect Corpbanca to gradually increase its lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment and individuals. In Colombia, we also expect the bank to expand the offering of products, especially in the corporate segment. Although the bank has been able to consolidate its market position as one of the leading midsize Chilean banks, it faces high competition from larger and stronger banks in the retail segment. We believe that Corpbanca's relatively high economies of scale and still good economic prospects in the countries it operates will allow it to maintain its relatively high operating efficiency--expanding business volumes--and healthy asset quality. We expect its return on average assets ratio of 1.2%-1.5% despite high competition in the Chilean financial system. We view Corpbanca's capitalization as "moderate," based on our projected RAC ratio before diversification of about 6.7% in the next 12-18 months. This incorporates capital infusions to fund the acquisition and support growth, dividend payout at about 65% in 2013, and a more moderate loan growth in 2013 (of about 15%). Our risk position assessment for Corpbanca is "adequate." Corpbanca's core business is corporate lending, which represents about 78% of its loan portfolio in Chile (compared with the Chilean banking system's average of 62%) and 60% in Colombia (figures that are in line with average portfolio distribution in that country). Consolidated exposure to corporate segment is of about 75%. We consider Corpbanca's corporate loan portfolio to be relatively well diversified by customers and economic sectors, with the largest 20 credits representing about 15% of total loans as of June 2012. The bank posted nonperforming loans (NPLs) of 1.2% of total loans as of June 2012 (and 1.4% prior to the acquisition). Also, net charge-offs represented less than 1% of average customer loans and loan loss reserves 1.3x of NPLs as of June 30, 2012. Corpbanca's funding profile is in line with the industry. Deposits represent about 70% of total liabilities, and more than 95% of total deposits mature within one year. Although the bank has lower-than-average deposits from individuals, 30%-35% of total deposits, and some concentration from institutional investors, it benefits from the relatively stable Chilean economy. In addition, the bank has good access to the domestic and global capital markets. We consider liquidity to be "adequate." Cash, money market instruments, and liquid securities represented about 24% of total deposits as of June 30, 2012. The issuer credit rating on the bank is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view of moderate likelihood of government support, owing to Corpbanca's moderate systemic importance in Chile. The Saieh family, mainly through Corp Group Banking S.A., owns 61% of Corpbanca. A diversified group of investors, including local stock brokerage firms, local pension funds, and Grupo Santo Domingo, own the remainder of the bank. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Corpbanca will maintain its business position in the Chilean market and successfully incorporate the acquired operations in Colombia. A potential upgrade would require a significant improvement in the bank's business position and capital and earnings. A downgrade is possible if the bank increases exposure to markets with higher risk than Chile that weakens the anchor score and its SACP (for example with an exposure to Colombia higher than 20% over consolidated loans). Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 SACP bbb Anchor bbb+ Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 1 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)