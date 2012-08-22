(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Chile-based Corpbanca's acquisition of Banco Santander Colombia
(currently called Banco Corpbanca Colombia) weakened its capitalization level.
-- We are lowering our long-term issuer credit rating on the bank to
'BBB+' from 'A-' and removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Corpbanca will
maintain its business position in the Chilean market and successfully
incorporate the acquired operations in Colombia.
Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
issuer credit rating on Corpbanca to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same
time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term issuer credit rating on the bank. In
addition, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them
on Dec. 21, 2011. The outlook is stable. We also revised the bank's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'.
Rationale
The downgrade follows the completion of Corpbanca's acquisition of Banco
Santander Colombia that deteriorated its capitalization level and ratios
(according to Standard & Poor's methodology to calculate the risk-adjusted
capital ratio). We expect that capital infusions to fund the acquisition
and support growth, the projected reductions in dividends, and improving
results following the incorporation of the acquired bank will partly mitigate
the weakening in capital ratios.
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Corpbanca on its "adequate" business
position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define the terms).
The 'bbb+' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) methodology and our view of the weighted average economic risk in the
countries to which Corpbanca has exposure, mainly Chile (which concentrate 82%
of consolidated loan book) and Colombia (18% loan book). We score BICRAs on a
scale of '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1')
to the highest-risk (group '10'). The indicative BICRA for Chile is group '3'
and for Colombia group '5'. The weighted economic risk score for the bank is
at '4'. With regards to economic risk in Chile, the country has an open and
somewhat narrow economy, with relatively high dependence on commodity exports,
and a still low GDP per capita of around $12,500. However, its strong fiscal
performance and low inflation, large external assets, and low public debt
burden, as well as its healthy financial system, relatively well developed
domestic capital market, and ongoing access to the global financial markets
partly offset those weaknesses. With regard to industry risk, Chile enjoys low
political and regulatory risk, which partly reflects its adequate banking
regulation. In addition, the country has a highly competitive financial system
that benefits from a good funding profile, with an ample deposit base that
finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and a relatively low dependence on
external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total
liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to long-term funding
in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows
them to finance their residential mortgage segment (it represents about 25% of
total loans and about 20% of GDP).
With total consolidated assets of $27 billion, Corpbanca is the fifth largest
financial institution in Chile with a market share of 8.4% in terms of loans
and about 8% in terms of deposits, as of June 30, 2012. Corpbanca has about
11% market share in commercial loans, 5% in residential mortgages, and about
4% in consumer loans and credit cards. Following the closing of the
acquisition of Colombian operations in mid-2012, Corpbanca has a 3% market
share in terms of loans and 5% in terms of deposits, and focuses on the
corporate segment. During the next two to three years, we expect Corpbanca to
gradually increase its lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment
and individuals. In Colombia, we also expect the bank to expand the offering
of products, especially in the corporate segment. Although the bank has been
able to consolidate its market position as one of the leading midsize Chilean
banks, it faces high competition from larger and stronger banks in the retail
segment. We believe that Corpbanca's relatively high economies of scale and
still good economic prospects in the countries it operates will allow it to
maintain its relatively high operating efficiency--expanding business
volumes--and healthy asset quality. We expect its return on average assets
ratio of 1.2%-1.5% despite high competition in the Chilean financial system.
We view Corpbanca's capitalization as "moderate," based on our projected RAC
ratio before diversification of about 6.7% in the next 12-18 months. This
incorporates capital infusions to fund the acquisition and support growth,
dividend payout at about 65% in 2013, and a more moderate loan growth in 2013
(of about 15%).
Our risk position assessment for Corpbanca is "adequate." Corpbanca's core
business is corporate lending, which represents about 78% of its loan
portfolio in Chile (compared with the Chilean banking system's average of 62%)
and 60% in Colombia (figures that are in line with average portfolio
distribution in that country). Consolidated exposure to corporate segment is
of about 75%. We consider Corpbanca's corporate loan portfolio to be
relatively well diversified by customers and economic sectors, with the
largest 20 credits representing about 15% of total loans as of June 2012. The
bank posted nonperforming loans (NPLs) of 1.2% of total loans as of June 2012
(and 1.4% prior to the acquisition). Also, net charge-offs represented less
than 1% of average customer loans and loan loss reserves 1.3x of NPLs as of
June 30, 2012.
Corpbanca's funding profile is in line with the industry. Deposits represent
about 70% of total liabilities, and more than 95% of total deposits mature
within one year. Although the bank has lower-than-average deposits from
individuals, 30%-35% of total deposits, and some concentration from
institutional investors, it benefits from the relatively stable Chilean
economy. In addition, the bank has good access to the domestic and global
capital markets. We consider liquidity to be "adequate." Cash, money market
instruments, and liquid securities represented about 24% of total deposits as
of June 30, 2012.
The issuer credit rating on the bank is one notch higher than the SACP,
reflecting our view of moderate likelihood of government support, owing to
Corpbanca's moderate systemic importance in Chile.
The Saieh family, mainly through Corp Group Banking S.A., owns 61% of
Corpbanca. A diversified group of investors, including local stock brokerage
firms, local pension funds, and Grupo Santo Domingo, own the remainder of the
bank.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Corpbanca will maintain its
business position in the Chilean market and successfully incorporate the
acquired operations in Colombia. A potential upgrade would require a
significant improvement in the bank's business position and capital and
earnings. A downgrade is possible if the bank increases exposure to markets
with higher risk than Chile that weakens the anchor score and its SACP (for
example with an exposure to Colombia higher than 20% over consolidated loans).
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Additional Factors 0
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)