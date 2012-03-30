Overview
-- Flowers Foods Inc. is issuing $400 million of senior unsecured notes
due 2022. Proceeds for the issuance will be used for debt repayment and
general corporate purposes, which could include acquisitions.
-- We have affirmed the corporate credit rating at 'BBB-'. We have
assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the new senior unsecured notes.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that the company will
sustain adequate liquidity and maintain credit metrics close to ranges
indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed at 'BBB-' its
corporate credit rating on Thomasville, Ga.-based Flowers Foods Inc. following
the company's announcement that it plans to issue $400 million of senior
unsecured notes. At the same time we assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to
the proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The outlook is
stable. Pro forma for the notes issuance, we estimate that adjusted total debt
outstanding (including operating lease adjustments and pension expenses) is
about $1 billion.
Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects our belief that Flowers' credit measures will
remain indicative of those for an "intermediate" financial risk profile
despite the increase in long-term debt. Pro forma for the note issuance we
estimate adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase to slightly below 3x, as
compared with about 2.2x actual for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. We
estimate funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt will decline to the mid
20% area as compared with about 30% for the same period. These ratios are near
or below our indicative ratios for an intermediate financial risk descriptor,
which includes leverage between 2x and 3x, and FFO to adjusted debt between
30% to 45%. We anticipate that credit measures will remain near current levels
through fiscal year-end 2012 yet then improve back to within these indicative
ratio ranges through acquisition-related synergies and EBITDA expansion during
the next year.
We view Flowers' financial risk profile as "intermediate" and the business
risk profile as "satisfactory" (as defined in our criteria). Key credit
factors considered in our view of the satisfactory business risk assessment
include Flowers' narrow product portfolio, leading market positions in the
southern United States within the highly competitive fresh-baked goods
industry, exposure to volatile commodity costs, moderate customer
concentration, and geographic diversity within the U.S. yet a lack of
international diversification.
Flowers' fresh-packaged bakery products are marketed predominantly in the
southern and mid-Atlantic areas of the U.S. Its snack and frozen products are
distributed nationally through direct delivery to warehouses. It is our
opinion that, relative to the overall packaged foods industry, the company's
products are narrowly focused within, bread, rolls, buns, and snack cakes.
Flowers has expanded its DSD system into adjoining territories through
modest-sized acquisitions (such as Tasty Baking Co. in 2011) and building new
manufacturing facilities. Including Tasty's markets, Flowers' fresh bakery
products reached 61% of the U.S. population in 2011 and its goal is to reach
75% of the population by 2016 through acquisitions and organic growth.
Although the company has expanded into the northeastern U.S., the company's
geographic footprint is limited to domestic markets.
Branded product and private label retail sales made up about 51% and 18%,
respectively, of consolidated sales in fiscal 2011 while food service and
other nonretail establishments constituted 31% of sales. The company's
"Nature's Own" brand is a leader in the U.S. soft variety bread category.
Fresh bakery is a consolidating industry, and branded competitors include
Bimbo Bakeries USA (Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. rating is BBB/Negative/--),
Pepperidge Farm (owned by Campbell Soup Co., A-/Stable/A-2), and Hostess
Brands. We believe customer concentration is moderate, as Flowers' top 10
customers accounted for 45.6% of 2011 sales, with Wal-Mart and Sam's Club
together constituting 21.6% of sales.
Effective hedging programs, price increases, manufacturing efficiencies, and
new product introductions have helped the company maintain relatively stable
operating margins in the 11% to 12% range for the past few years despite
operating in a volatile commodity sector with high promotional activity. For
the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, sales grew 7.8%, including 3.7% from pricing and
mix, and 5% from the Tasty acquisition, partially offset by a 0.9% volume
decline. Adjusted EBITDA in 2011 was essentially flat over the prior year
period as margins of about 11.6% declined by about 90 basis points largely due
to higher input costs. We expect EBITDA margins to remain near current levels
as the company has hedged most of its 2012 commodity exposure, including
ingredients, packaging, and natural gas.
On a pro forma basis for the senior note issuance and potential acquisitions,
we estimate credit measures will weaken. We estimate pro forma lease- and
pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be just below 3x for the 12 months
ended Dec. 31, 2011, compared with actual leverage of about 2.2x for the same
period and about 1.3x for the prior year. The increase in actual leverage at
year end was primarily related to the Tasty acquisition on May 25, 2011. We
estimate the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will decline
to the mid 20% area on a pro forma basis, compared with 30% at year end. We do
not anticipate that the company will continue to buyback shares until credit
measures improve. Flowers had about 7 million shares remaining under its
share-authorization program, which we anticipate will resume in the
intermediate term.
We expect Flowers' credit measures to weaken following this transaction and
metrics to remain at these weaker levels through 2012, but for measures to
modestly improve in 2013 as the company continues to expand its products into
new geographies. Our base case scenario assumptions include:
-- Low double-digit revenue growth, driven by acquisitions and further
penetration of existing products in new regional markets;
-- Maintenance of at least 11% EBITDA margins because of increased sales
of branded products in new markets and because any acquisitions made will have
EBITDA margins near the company's current levels;
-- Positive free operating cash flow after capital expenditures of at
least $150 million, with capital expenditures not substantially greater than
$85 million; and
Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of 2012, leverage will
remain just below 3x, and FFO to total debt will increase slightly to about
27%, with improvement to more than 30% in 2013.
Liquidity
We believe Flowers has adequate liquidity, and that sources of cash are likely
to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow,
and availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility) to exceed
uses by 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA
declines by 15%.
-- Cash sources include cash balances of about $8 million as of Dec. 31,
2011, and cash flow (reported free operating cash flow totaled about $55
million in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011).
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, Flowers had $260.3 million (including $14.7
million for letters of credit outstanding), available under its $500 million
revolver due 2016. With a strong cushion, the company was in compliance with
covenants. Financial covenants under the agreement include a minimum interest
coverage and maximum leverage ratio, which do not become more restrictive over
time.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Flowers is stable. We expect Flowers to use proceeds
from the senior notes issuance to pay down a portion of existing debt and for
potential acquisitions in order to improve credit measures to those
commensurate with an intermediate financial risk profile during the next year.
This includes leverage improving to the 2.5x area and FFO to debt over 30% by
the end of 2013. We could consider an outlook revision to negative, or a
downgrade, if adjusted leverage is well above 2.5x at fiscal year end 2013 or
if FFO to debt does not improve as expected. Relative to our pro forma credit
metrics as of the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate this could occur
if sales decline by a low single-digit percentage, or if adjusted EBITDA
margins decline by more than 100 basis points. An upgrade is unlikely given
that pro forma for this transaction, credit measures are at the weaker end of
our intermediate indicative ratio assessment. For an upgrade, Flowers would
need to improve and sustain leverage near or below 2.0x and FFO to total debt
of over 40%.
Ratings List
New Rating
Flowers Foods Inc.
Senior Unsecured
$400 mil sr. unsecured notes due 2022 BBB-
Ratings Affirmed
Flowers Foods Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--