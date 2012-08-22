Aug 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
The New York Times Co. (B+/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company's
recent announcement that it is engaged in discussions regarding the potential
sale of its About Group, which has been underperforming. Revenues of the
About.com business unit dropped 16% in the first half of 2012 because of the
continued effects of last year's Google search algorithm changes. About Group's
EBITDA fell 38% over the same period because of the sharp decline in revenues,
while expenses slightly increased due to investment aimed at restoring revenue
growth.
The rating outlook remains stable, as potential long-term credit profile
improvement could be hampered by the continued secular decline in print
advertising revenues despite efforts to increase the contribution from the
company's digital revenue streams. Also, the potential sale of the About Group,
if proceeds were added to the company's already sizable cash and short-term
investments balances of $570 million at June 24, 2012, would increase the
dependence on the core print advertising business and result in higher gross
debt leverage. Pro forma gross leverage would rise to roughly 4.7x from 4.1x for
the 12 months ended June 24, 2012, adjusted for the January 2012 $143 million
sale of the underperforming regional newspaper group, operating leases, and the
company's underfunded pension obligations. We consider the probability of an
upgrade or downgrade unlikely over the near term. We would consider an upgrade
to 'BB-' over the intermediate term if the company can establish a trend of
steadily increasing digital revenue to offset publishing revenue declines,
leading to consistent EBITDA growth, and if it balances shareholder returns and
acquisitions with debt repayment.