Overview
-- Despite ongoing industry challenges, U.S.-based Alliance HealthCare
Services has stabilized its business and is increasing EBITDA.
-- We are revising our rating outlook on Alliance HealthCare to stable
from negative and affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating and 'B-' senior
unsecured issue-level ratings.
-- At the same time, we are revising our senior secured issue-level
rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', and the recovery rating to '2' from '3', reflecting
substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a default.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the company will be able
to increase EBITDA or repay debt to remain comfortably in compliance with its
bank loan covenant requirements, which step down on Sept. 30, 2012, and again
on Sept. 30, 2013.
Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Alliance Healthcare to stable from negative. We affirmed the 'B+' corporate
credit rating and 'B-' senior unsecured issue-level ratings. We also revised
our senior secured issue-level rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', and the recovery
rating to '2' from '3', reflecting substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the
event of a default.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects management's success in stabilizing the business
in the face of negative industry trends by closing unprofitable fixed sites,
rationalizing mobile operations and exiting less profitable contracts,
segmenting customer accounts, and cutting costs. The higher recovery rating
for the senior secured debt is primarily a reflection of a decline in the
estimated amount of senior secured debt outstanding in our simulated default
scenario.
The rating on Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliance HealthCare Services
reflects a "weak" business risk profile, highlighted by a fragmented
diagnostic imaging market with somewhat low barriers to entry, reimbursement
risk, and a relatively high fixed-cost structure. Alliance HealthCare's
financial metrics have stabilized over the past year. Debt leverage of 4.7x
and funds from operations to debt of 15%, for the 12 months ended June 30,
2012, are consistent with the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile,
according to our criteria. "Adequate" liquidity is supported by healthy
internal cash generation.
The weak economy and high unemployment rate have put further pressure on the
diagnostic imaging industry, with resulting volume and pricing declines
because of the loss of health insurance, higher deductibles and copayments,
and heightened utilization management pressures from insurers, which can
restrict or deny care. Alliance has responded by targeting operational
improvements and cost cuts; it is also shedding unprofitable businesses. Thus,
although revenues declined by 5.6% in the second quarter of 2012, EBITDA
margin (per the company's calculations) improved by 140 basis points year over
year. The revenue gap, a measure of contract wins over losses) has been
narrowing; it stood at negative $1.6 million for the first half of 2012
compared to negative $13.5 million for 2011. We project total revenues to
decline in the mid-single digits in 2012, and to be slightly negative to flat
in 2013; we expect pressure on organic volume to continue for the foreseeable
future. We believe continued de novo fixed-site additions, modest
acquisitions, and efficiency gains will offset organic volume and pricing
declines. As a result, EBITDA should increase modestly over the next few
years. We have incorporated a 32% adjusted EBITDA margin (per our
calculations) in our base case for 2012 and 2013. Funds from operations (FFO)
should approximate $100 million annually, enough to cover capital expenditures
of between $40 million and $50 million, facilitate modest scale acquisitions
and/or debt repayment as needed. Modest EBITDA improvement, and modest debt
reduction should reduce adjusted debt leverage toward 4.0x, and raise funds
from operations to debt towards 20%, over the next 12 months.
Despite its weak business risk profile, Alliance HealthCare is the largest
U.S. mobile imaging provider, offering magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and
positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scan services to
hospitals based on the number of scans or by the length of use. MRI and PET/CT
generate about 41% and 33% of revenue, respectively. Alliance Healthcare has
limited exposure to Medicare reimbursement cuts (a small portion of its retail
revenues, which represent 18% of total revenues), although indirect
reimbursement risk remains an ongoing issue, given hospitals' desire to cut
costs and competitive pressures. The average price per MRI and PET/CT scan
declined by about 6% over the past several years as the company renegotiated
wholesale contracts.
Mobile operations (about two-thirds of diagnostic imaging revenue) saw the
greatest competitive pressures. Alliance responded to the deteriorating
business environment with redirected sales force efforts, closure or exit from
unprofitable business, and a restructuring program. It recently identified $33
million of savings to be realized over 18 months, up from the $25 million
savings it identified in its August 2011 restructuring plan. Despite the
decline from over 36% over the past six years, the 29% EBITDA margin for the
rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and 13% return on capital, compare
favorably with rated peer RadNet Management Inc., and are at the median of
rated radiation oncology providers; the most recent quarter has improved to
30.4%.
Radiation oncology revenues grew by 9% in the second quarter of 2012. We
expect this business segment, which now accounts for 18% of total revenues, to
make a more meaningful contribution to revenues in the medium term, as a
result of acquisitions and organic growth: Alliance Healthcare leverages its
hospital imaging relationships to expand into radiation oncology ventures with
existing imaging customers. It operates 32 radiation oncology centers and
stereotactic radiosurgery facilities, including one unconsolidated joint
venture.
Liquidity
Alliance Healthcare has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next 18
to 24 months. On June 30, 2012, Alliance Healthcare had $62 million of cash,
and full availability on its $70 million revolving credit facility. Our view
of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash, revolver availability,
and discretionary cash flow) to exceed 1.2x over the next two years;
-- We expect funds from operations to exceed $100 million in 2012, and
capital expenditures to range between $40 million and $50 million;
-- We expect term-loan amortization of $3 million per quarter;
-- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA
declines 15% to 20%;
-- We believe that, while Alliance Healthcare could breach its covenants
if EBITDA declines 20% (given a 15% debt leverage EBITDA cushion on June 30,
2012), its $62 million cash balance would enable it to prepay a portion of the
loan to expand its covenant cushion; and
-- Despite adequate bank relationships, the company could, in our view,
have limited access to capital markets in the event of market turmoil; it has
received notification from NYSE regarding listing issues related to minimum
market capitalization and minimum stock price. We do not incorporate owner
support.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Alliance HealthCare Services, to be published following this report on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Alliance Healthcare reflects our belief that the company
will grow EBITDA and repay debt to remain comfortably in compliance with its
covenant cushions, which step down on Sept. 30, 2012 and again on Sept. 30,
2013. Despite top-line pressures, the company has demonstrated success in
improving EBITDA and EBITDA margin, which exceeded 30% for the second quarter
of 2012. Strong internally generated cash flow is sufficient to fund capital
expenditures, including business expansion opportunities, as well as repay
debt and make modest scale acquisitions. Still, weak overall market demand and
in particular the vulnerability regarding mobile customers, could jeopardize
our base case assumptions. Assuming Alliance Healthcare uses current cash on
hand to repay debt, we estimate that a 5% revenue decline over the next 18
months combined with a 200-basis-point EBITDA margin contraction, per our
calculations, would increase debt leverage to about 4.3x, and could result in
a downgrade. Alternatively, improved business prospects that would lead to a
5% revenue increase and 200-basis-point EBITDA margin increase would result in
about 3.5x debt leverage and could lead to an upgrade, although we consider
this scenario unlikely in the next year.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Alliance HealthCare Services
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/--
Ratings Revised
To From
Alliance HealthCare Services
Senior Secured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 2 3
Ratings Affirmed
Alliance HealthCare Services
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6