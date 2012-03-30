March 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Banorte
(GFNorte)'s viability rating at 'bbb' and its Long- and Short-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and 'F2', respectively. The viability ratings of
its two banking subsidiaries, Banco Mercantil del Norte (Banorte) and Ixe Banco
(Ixe) were affirmed at 'bbb' and 'bb', respectively, while their Long- and
Short-term IDRs were affirmed at 'BBB' and 'F2' for both entities. The National
scale ratings for these two banks, as well the ratings of certain non-bank
subsidiaries driven by the likely support of GFNorte, were affirmed at
'AA+(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
Banorte's viability rating is driven by its overall adequate financial
condition, relative resilience during the recent crisis, and gradually improving
franchise and competitive position. The ratings also factor in its still
moderate loss absorption capacity (cushion of capital and reserves), and the
challenges to sustain capital and liquidity metrics in view of higher expected
loan growth and still moderate profitability.
Ixe Banco's viability rating of 'bb' is driven by its still weak core
performance, the slightly worsening trend in capital adequacy and asset quality
metrics, as well as some risks that are common to small-sized banks, such as
relatively high risk and borrower concentrations. This rating also factors in
Ixe Banco's strong business model, well contained impaired loans, and sound
funding and liquidity.
In Fitch's view, the overall financial profile of GFNorte remains closely
associated to Banorte's, which explains the affirmation of the holding company's
viability rating at 'bbb'. GFNorte's performance was somewhat affected by the
integration of the less profitable subsidiaries of Ixe Grupo Financiero (IxeGF),
completed in April 2011. However, GFNorte's operating performance remains
similar or slightly better than Banorte's, due to the higher profitability of
its non-bank subsidiaries. In addition, the franchise and business profile was
enhanced by the IxeGF acquisition, while there is some upside potential over the
near future on the earnings prospects of IxeGF's acquired subsidiaries.
GFNorte's rating also reflects that there is no double leverage at the holding
company level, according to local regulations for financial groups.
Given Banorte's systemic importance and its role as the largest
domestically-owned bank, its support rating and support rating floor were
affirmed at '2' and 'BBB-', respectively. Fitch's support rating floors indicate
a level below which the agency will not lower the bank's Long-term IDRs. In
turn, Ixe Banco's support rating, also affirmed at '2', reflects the
institutional support that it could receive from GFNorte, if needed. In view of
GFNorte's nature as a holding company, its support rating and support rating
floor were affirmed at '5' and 'NF', respectively, which indicates that,
although possible, external support cannot be relied upon.
The hybrids of Banorte and Ixe Banco were affirmed at 'A+(mex)' and 'BB-', which
already reflect Fitch's revised approach to rate these capital securities (see
Fitch's commentary "Fitch Downgrades Mexican Bank Capital Securities Under New
Criteria", dated March 13, 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com).
The ratings of GFNorte's non-banking subsidiaries (Arrendadora y Factor Banorte,
Casa de Bolsa Banorte-Ixe, Fincasa Hipotecaria, and Ixe Automotriz), continue to
reflect support considerations associated with Banorte's credit quality and
GFNorte's legal obligation to support its subsidiaries. These ratings are
aligned to Banorte's 'AA+(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)' national scale ratings,
reflecting the support that they now receive from a highly-rated holding
company. Certain senior unsecured debt issues of the leasing and mortgage
companies were also affirmed at 'AA+(mex)' and/or 'F1+(mex)', as indicated
below.
The local ratings of Casa de Bolsa Banorte were affirmed at 'AA+(mex)' and
'F1+(mex)' and simultaneously withdrawn, since this entity has been merged into
Casa de Bolsa Banorte-Ixe.
The following ratings have been affirmed with a Stable Outlook:
GFNorte:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF'.
Banorte:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB-';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for a local issue of subordinated unsecured
debt at 'A+(mex)'.
Ixe Banco:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bb';
--Support rating at '2';
--USD120 million junior subordinated perpetual notes at 'BB-';
--USD120 million 10-year junior subordinated securities at 'BB-';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Arrendadora y Factor Banorte:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local issues of senior unsecured debt at
'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating for local issues of senior unsecured debt at
'F1+(mex)'.
Ixe Automotriz:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating for local issues of senior unsecured debt at
'F1+(mex)'.
Fincasa Hipotecaria:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating for local issues of senior unsecured debt at
'F1+(mex)'.
Casa de Bolsa Banorte-Ixe (formerly Ixe Casa de Bolsa):
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
The following ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn:
Casa de Bolsa Banorte:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
The Outlook for the Long-term ratings is Stable.