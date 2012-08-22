(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 22 - Fitch believes the funding for a set of infrastructure projects in
Brazil hinges on choices the government will make to facilitate an efficient
procurement process and spur the use of private equity and debt investment
supported by financial programs and incentives from the Brazilian Development
Bank (BNDES). An approximately $66 billion investment package was announced by
President Rousseff on August 15. It calls for 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) of
new railways and the construction or improvement of 7,500 kilometers (4,660
miles) of roadways. The president indicated that a port and waterway package is
forthcoming.
We believe the biggest challenge for these projects is how BNDES financially
will structure them. Certain projects, like rail, will need large public
subsidies, while roads and ports may need smaller subsidies. BNDES has already
taken steps we believe are positive, including allowing concessionaries to
finance up to 80% of the costs. However, we are concerned that unnecessarily
large subsidies may be detrimental to the overall program. The tenor of the debt
is also much longer than before. We expect it to be 20 years for the toll roads
and 25 years for the railways. This is a positive if it spurs private sector
debt tenors to follow suit.
In the near future, one important factor will be how BNDES maximizes the use of
alternative sources of capital so that it expands the country's capacity to
accommodate the targeted level of investment. Subsidies often are required even
for self-sustaining projects in the long-term, but minimizing those subsidies is
critical to maximizing the benefit from the overall investment program.
Changes like these (and others) will be necessary to attract private sector
partners. In our view, it will also be important for these projects to be
executed more quickly than past ones. The sale of concessions on several of
Brazil's airports earlier this year was behind schedule. It will also be
necessary to attract the right private partners because global demand for
improved infrastructure is on the rise and competition from other countries for
limited corporate and financial capacity will be significant. Countries that
offer faster execution and, likely, fewer political risks, will benefit greatly.
Overall, we are encouraged by the greater pragmatism displayed by the Rousseff
administration in its approach towards infrastructure development. Policy
announcements like these could attract private investment and signal that the
government is shifting its focus from demand stimulus to measures that address
some of the structural issues that inhibit Brazil's potential growth. If
executed well, infrastructure development could boost investor and consumer
confidence and improve competitiveness of the economy. Moreover, progress on
infrastructure investment could spur economic growth over time.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)