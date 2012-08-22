Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA' ratings and Stable Outlooks on 11 U.S. utility tariff bond transactions. A full rating list is shown below. The transactions are performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding principal amounts in-line with their targeted amortization schedules. The true-up mechanism in each transaction is performing as expected, providing adequate credit support for all outstanding classes. Fitch has affirmed the following transactions: CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Company, LLC CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Company, LLC CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Company II, LLC Detroit Edison Securitization Funding, LLC Series 2001-1 Entergy Louisiana Investment Recovery Funding I, LLC Entergy Texas Restoration Funding, LLC Massachusetts RRB Special Purpose Trust WMECO-1 PG&E Energy Recovery Funding LLC Series 2005-1 PG&E Energy Recovery Funding LLC Series 2005-2 PSE&G Transition Funding Co., LLC Series 2001-1 PSE&G Transition Funding II, LLC Series 2005-1 "Fitch's rating actions are detailed in the Rating Action Report titled 'Fitch Affirms 11 U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions', dated Aug. 22, 2012, which is available on Fitch's web site." Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated June 6, 2012; --Rating Criteria for U.S. Utility Tariff Bonds Jan. 6, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Affirms 11 U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Rating Criteria for U.S. Utility Tariff Bonds