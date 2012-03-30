Overview -- In our opinion, the company's competitive position may weaken relative to similarly related peers due to current market dynamics in the U.S. life insurance and annuity sectors. -- We are revising our outlook on these companies to negative from stable, and affirming our ratings. -- Capital adequacy is relatively weaker than mutual peers'. We are also concerned with the company's ability to organically grow its statutory capital base, and the maturity of its ERM processes. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Ohio National Financial Services Inc. and its wholly owned operating companies Ohio National Life Insurance Co. and Ohio National Life Assurance Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating on Ohio National Financial Services, and our 'AA' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on the subsidiaries. Rationale The affirmations reflect our opinion that Ohio National Life Insurance Co., Ohio National Life Assurance Corp., and Ohio National Financial Services Inc. (collectively ONFS, Ohio National, or the company) will continue to grow sales and operate profitably. Although certain accounting issues contribute to annual earnings volatility, management-derived operating earnings have been relatively resilient, and return on assets has been relatively strong based on the business mix through recent financial market turmoil. Furthermore, the company maintains a low cost structure and strong and diversified distribution networks. It instituted a unique producer profit-sharing plan in 1994 that has generated superior mortality experience. The negative outlook reflects our opinion that the company's competitive position, long a ratings strength, will come under increasing pressure given the current and prospective market dynamics for U.S. life insurers. Although the company's profit-sharing plan is unique in the industry, it represents a narrow advantage in the widely competitive market. We consider the scope of Ohio National's product offerings to be limited relative to its peers'. Although the company grew overall life sales on pace with the industry due to significant growth in whole life sales, we are concerned that the above-average decline in term and universal life sales in 2011 may indicate a general decline in the company's competitive position. While annuities provide a level of diversification, recent growth in these products has modestly deteriorated the company's overall credit profile given these products' risk characteristics. We feel that the company's variable annuities offerings are well designed from a risk-management perspective. Ohio National's capital remains redundant at the 'AA' level, which supports the ratings. However, Ohio National is not as well-capitalized as many of its mutual company peers. The volatility of its statutory net income due to interest-rate sensitivity and new business strain also casts doubt upon its ability to generate statutory capital organically, potentially threatening the sustainability of its current capitalization level. Limited financial flexibility given its current financial leverage of 21% also restricts the company's ability to generate external capital. Although enterprise risk management (ERM) is adequate for ONFS's current risk profile, certain processes are still in development. If the market continues to evolve toward more-complex product profiles, we are concerned that the company's ability to adapt in step and efficiently allocate capital among product lines may lag that of peers, ultimately resulting in a weaker competitive position and increased earnings volatility. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our opinion that the company's competitive position may come under increasing pressure due to challenging market conditions in the U.S. life insurance industry. We could lower the rating during the next 12 to 18 months if the company does not demonstrate its sustainable competitive advantage through life sales that are above-average relative to the industry and its peers, while maintaining its strict underwriting discipline and favorable mortality results. We could also lower the ratings if the ERM program does not continue to develop to a level that more fully supports the company's ability to efficiently allocate capital among product lines. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if it maintains its core strengths while improving its capital sustainably to a level comparable to its peers'. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Ohio National Financial Services Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Negative/-- A/Stable/-- Ohio National Life Assurance Corp. Ohio National Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency AA/Negative/-- AA/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency AA/Negative/-- AA/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Ohio National Financial Services Inc. Senior Unsecured A Ohio National Life Insurance Co. Subordinated A+