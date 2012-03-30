Overview
-- In our opinion, the company's competitive position may weaken relative
to similarly related peers due to current market dynamics in the U.S. life
insurance and annuity sectors.
-- We are revising our outlook on these companies to negative from
stable, and affirming our ratings.
-- Capital adequacy is relatively weaker than mutual peers'. We are also
concerned with the company's ability to organically grow its statutory capital
base, and the maturity of its ERM processes.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Ohio National Financial Services Inc. and its wholly owned operating companies
Ohio National Life Insurance Co. and Ohio National Life Assurance Corp. to
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term
counterparty credit rating on Ohio National Financial Services, and our 'AA'
long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on the
subsidiaries.
Rationale
The affirmations reflect our opinion that Ohio National Life Insurance Co.,
Ohio National Life Assurance Corp., and Ohio National Financial Services Inc.
(collectively ONFS, Ohio National, or the company) will continue to grow sales
and operate profitably. Although certain accounting issues contribute to
annual earnings volatility, management-derived operating earnings have been
relatively resilient, and return on assets has been relatively strong based on
the business mix through recent financial market turmoil. Furthermore, the
company maintains a low cost structure and strong and diversified distribution
networks. It instituted a unique producer profit-sharing plan in 1994 that has
generated superior mortality experience.
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that the company's competitive
position, long a ratings strength, will come under increasing pressure given
the current and prospective market dynamics for U.S. life insurers. Although
the company's profit-sharing plan is unique in the industry, it represents a
narrow advantage in the widely competitive market. We consider the scope of
Ohio National's product offerings to be limited relative to its peers'.
Although the company grew overall life sales on pace with the industry due to
significant growth in whole life sales, we are concerned that the
above-average decline in term and universal life sales in 2011 may indicate a
general decline in the company's competitive position. While annuities provide
a level of diversification, recent growth in these products has modestly
deteriorated the company's overall credit profile given these products' risk
characteristics. We feel that the company's variable annuities offerings are
well designed from a risk-management perspective.
Ohio National's capital remains redundant at the 'AA' level, which supports
the ratings. However, Ohio National is not as well-capitalized as many of its
mutual company peers. The volatility of its statutory net income due to
interest-rate sensitivity and new business strain also casts doubt upon its
ability to generate statutory capital organically, potentially threatening the
sustainability of its current capitalization level. Limited financial
flexibility given its current financial leverage of 21% also restricts the
company's ability to generate external capital.
Although enterprise risk management (ERM) is adequate for ONFS's current risk
profile, certain processes are still in development. If the market continues
to evolve toward more-complex product profiles, we are concerned that the
company's ability to adapt in step and efficiently allocate capital among
product lines may lag that of peers, ultimately resulting in a weaker
competitive position and increased earnings volatility.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that the company's competitive
position may come under increasing pressure due to challenging market
conditions in the U.S. life insurance industry. We could lower the rating
during the next 12 to 18 months if the company does not demonstrate its
sustainable competitive advantage through life sales that are above-average
relative to the industry and its peers, while maintaining its strict
underwriting discipline and favorable mortality results. We could also lower
the ratings if the ERM program does not continue to develop to a level that
more fully supports the company's ability to efficiently allocate capital
among product lines. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if
it maintains its core strengths while improving its capital sustainably to a
level comparable to its peers'.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Ohio National Financial Services Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A/Negative/-- A/Stable/--
Ohio National Life Assurance Corp.
Ohio National Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA/Negative/-- AA/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA/Negative/-- AA/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Ohio National Financial Services Inc.
Senior Unsecured A
Ohio National Life Insurance Co.
Subordinated A+