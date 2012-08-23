Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings affirms Blade Engine Securitization LTD as follows: --Series 2006 A-1 notes at 'Asf', Outlook Negative; --Series 2006 A-2 notes at 'Asf', Outlook Negative; --Series 2006 B notes at 'BBBsf', Outlook Negative. Fitch's affirmation of the notes reflects their ability to pass the stress case scenarios for each respective rating. Furthermore, the transaction has de-levered since transaction closing despite a recent uptick in loan-to-value ratio following the receipt of updated appraisals. The maintenance of the Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's ongoing concerns regarding the long term cashflow generation capabilities of the engine pool supporting the transaction. Approximately 18% of the engines support out-of-production aircraft. In addition, there are notable concentrations of engines which support certain aircraft types approaching their potential end of production. As certain supported aircraft fleets exit production and aircraft in operation decrease over time, the ability of the trust to generate cashflow from the assets will decrease. Sharp declines in future engine values could be particularly stressful to the trust as note amortization has been somewhat limited to date. Fitch considered these factors in its cashflow scenarios. Fitch will continue monitor this transaction and will take additional rating actions as warranted by performance and the future expectations for the portfolio of engines. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated June 6, 2012; --'Global Rating Criteria for Aircraft Operating Lease ABS,' dated April 17, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Aircraft Operating Lease ABS