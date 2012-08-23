Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Norcross, Ga.-based Immucor Inc.'s $715 million credit facilities remain
unchanged after the company reduced the pricing on its $615 million term loan B
and extended the maturity on its $100 million revolver by one year to 2017. The
rating on the facilities is 'BB-' (one notch higher than the 'B+' corporate
credit rating on the company.) The recovery rating on the debt remains '2' and
indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of
payment default.
Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Immucor also remain
unchanged. The 'B+' rating considers our expectation that the company's
important role in blood transfusion procedures positions it well for some
recovery in demand, but also that it will continue to operate under a heavy
debt burden. As a producer of equipment and supplies to identify blood cell
components, the company's narrow scope and exposure to technology shifts
contribute to a business risk profile we consider "fair," according to our
criteria. In addition, we believe Immucor's financial risk profile will remain
"highly leveraged," with limited near-term prospects it can meaningfully
reduce the large amount of borrowing tied to its 2011 LBO.
RATINGS LIST
Immucor Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$715 credit fac BB-
Recovery Rating 2
