March 30 - Overview -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC to 'BB-' from 'BB'. -- We are also lowering our senior secured debt rating on Niska to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. -- In addition, we are lowering our unsecured debt rating on the company to 'B+' from 'BB-'. -- The '1' recovery rating on the senior secured debt and '5' recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt are unchanged. -- We base the downgrade on our view that Niska's weakening financial metrics are no long appropriate for the 'BB' rating. -- While the company has been reducing leverage, the swing in seasonal natural gas spreads has been large enough to significantly affect profitability, and combined with the company's high degree of leverage, has negatively affected the financial metrics. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Alberta-based Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC to 'BB-' from 'BB'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its senior secured debt rating on the company to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', and its senior unsecured debt rating on Niska to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The '1' recovery rating on the senior secured debt and '5' recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt are unchanged. The outlook is stable. The downgrade reflects our assessment of weak natural gas prices and narrow seasonal spreads, which have significantly affected the company's profitability. Combined with Niska's already high degree of leverage, we believe the weakened forecast financial metrics are not suitable for the 'BB' rating. Rationale The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's leveraged balance sheet, exposure to contract renewal risk and market pricing risk, the potential large working-capital and liquidity requirements of its optimization program, and Niska's master limited partnership (MLP) structure. In our view, offsetting these weaknesses are the company's market leading storage capacity in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Northern California; consistent adherence to its target business mix between long- and short-term contracts and optimization; and strict adherence to its risk management policies, which has resulted in a good track record of operational stability. Niska owns and operates the largest independent natural gas storage business in North America. The company owned and operates 206 billion cubic feet (bcf) of total storage capacity as of March 31, 2012. Canadian assets include the AECO hub in Alberta, which includes the Suffield (80 bcf) and Countess (70 bcf) facilities. In the U.S., Niska also owns and operates the Wild Goose (50 bcf) facility in northern California; the Salt Plains facility (13 bcf) in Oklahoma, and 8.5 bcf of natural gas liquids capacity. It also provides natural gas marketing services to the Oklahoma energy market as a natural extension of its commercial storage activities in the midcontinent region. The company has increased its gas storage assets by 8% in fiscal 2012, through additions of 2 bcf of capacity at AECO and 15 bcf at Wild Goose in California set to come in service in April 2012. In our view, Niska's fair business risk profile reflects its exposure to the heightened volatility inherent in natural gas market fundamentals, dependence on natural gas price spreads for profitability, and exposure to contract renewal risk. We believe that partially offsetting these weaknesses are the company's leading share in the Alberta and northern California natural gas storage markets, its very high percentage of contracted storage capacity, and the facilities' close proximity to highly liquid natural gas trading markets and connection to major pipeline systems In our opinion, Niska's aggressive financial risk profile constrains the ratings. The company's contracts and optimization inventory depend heavily on the seasonal spread in natural gas prices. Typically, winter prices are higher than the summer, which generates margin for companies that store gas in the summer for later sale at a higher price in the winter. Spreads have contracted over the past 18 months, and are now sitting at approximately 70 Canadian cents per million Btu, down significantly from prices in the C$1.00 range 18 months ago. We forecast that fiscal 2013 (year ended March 31) adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)-to-debt to be approximately 9%, and debt-to-EBITDA will be 6x, below our established thresholds for the 'BB' rating. Niska has been proactive in reducing its leverage, having sold optimization gas inventory and applying the proceeds to reducing the senior notes outstanding. The company has shifted its portfolio of contracts and optimization inventory to 60% long-term fixed, 20% short-term fixed, and 20% optimization inventory. This move reduces cash flow volatility and allowed for the debt repayment. In addition, Niska had suspended distributions to subordinated unitholders in second-quarter 2012 as a means of reducing debt. We expect that all free cash flow in fiscal 2013 will repay debt. Liquidity We view Niska's liquidity to be adequate as per our criteria. The company has a US$400 million revolving committed credit facility available that matures in 2014, and we forecast the company will have approximately US$245 million of capacity on it at March 31. We calculate that sources less uses of cash in fiscal 2013 will be US$241 million and sources divided by uses is 5x. Niska's capital program is much smaller in 2013 from the estimated US$65 million-US$75 million in 2012, and ongoing maintenance capital is approximately US$2 million per year. Distributions to unitholders total US$49.2 million, and we estimate that the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2013. Recovery analysis We rate Niska's US$400 million senior secured credit facility 'BB+' with a '1' recovery rating. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a default. We also rate both the US$175 million, 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2018 and US$625 million, 8.875% unsecured notes due 2018 'B+' with a '5' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the 'BB-' rating adequately reflects the fair business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. Seasonal natural gas spreads, a key driver of profitability, have been what we consider weak, and we forecast only modest improvements, which will constrain financial flexibility. The company has eliminated distributions to subordinated unitholders, and selling optimization inventory, both of which have preserved cash Niska has used to reduce debt outstanding. However, the decline in profitability has outstripped the company's ability to compensate, leading to a sharp drop in credit metrics. Our forecast of AFFO-to-debt in fiscal 2013 of about 9% and debt-to-EBITDA of about 6x is indicative of this. We would view further deterioration of financial metrics negatively, and should debt-to-EBITDA increase above 6.5x, or FFO-to-debt drop below 7%, we would look to lower the rating. An upgrade is unlikely during our two-year outlook horizon, because we do not forecast material improvements in the financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Lowered/Recovery Ratings Unchanged Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC To From Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable BB/Negative/-- Senior secured debt BB+ BBB- Recovery rating 1 1 Senior unsecured debt B+ BB- Recovery rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.