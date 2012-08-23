Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings maintains the Rating Watch Negative for the following
Santa Cruz County Redevelopment Agency (RDA), CA's tax allocation bonds (TABs):
--$157.6 million TABs, series 2000, 2000A, 2003, 2005A, 2005B, 2007, and 2007A,
rated 'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DISCLOSURE FILING CONFIRMS CONCERN OVER 9/1 DS PAYMENT: Maintenance of the
Rating Watch Negative reflects the still unresolved dispute between the County
of Santa Cruz (the county), acting as Successor Agency (SA) for Santa Cruz
County RDA and the state's Department of Finance (DOF) regarding the AB 1484
required repayment amount (AB 1484 payment). The SA filed an informational
disclosure on Aug. 21 stating that failure to reach a favorable resolution with
DOF before the Sept. 1 debt service payment is due may result in a draw on the
debt service reserve fund (DSRF). If the SA does not make the full payment
required under AB 1484 the state may withhold sales tax revenues from the
county, as SA, to cover the amount, providing strong incentive to prioritize the
AB 1484 payment over debt service.
CASH FUNDED DSRF TO COVER NONPERFORMING SURETIES: The indenture calls for
cash-funded debt service reserves to cover any shortfall caused by a debt
service reserve surety bond provider's non-payment, on a pro rata basis.
Cash-funded debt service reserves for tax-exempt issues would only be drawn upon
for other tax-exempt TAB series. Surety bond reserves may be drawn upon only for
the respective TAB series for which it was issued, as detailed below.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION:
NO DRAW ON DSRF: A resolution with DOF in favor of the SA's position would
permit the SA to make the full Sept. 1 debt service payment from available cash.
Under this scenario Fitch would likely assign a Stable Outlook to the 'A' rating
as the AB 1484 payment is a one-time event.
DRAW ON DSRF: Fitch will downgrade the bonds to as low as non-investment grade
if there is no resolution with DOF or if the resolution is not in favor of the
SA as both scenarios will likely force a DSRF draw.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a first pledge and lien on net incremental property tax
revenues generated by the sole Soquel/Live Oak project area. The revenues are
net of county administration fees, tax-sharing agreements, AB 1290 pass-through
obligations, and the statutory 20% housing set-aside, except for the portion of
the TABs that financed low and moderate income housing qualifying projects.
The debt service reserve requirement is satisfied through a combination of cash
and surety bonds provided by Ambac Assurance Corporation and National Public
Financial Guarantee Corporation. Each of the reserve surety bonds can only be
drawn upon to pay debt service on their respective TAB series. Cash-funded
reserves may be drawn upon to cover shortfalls that occur due to a reserve
surety bond's failure to pay on a pro-rata basis and subject to certain
constraints regarding the TAB tax status. Fitch does not maintain a rating on
any of the surety providers below.
--Series 2000 & 2000A (cash-funded);
--Series 2003 (reserve surety bond: Ambac Assurance Corporation);
--Series 2005A & B (reserve surety bond: National Public Finance Guarantee
Corp.);
--Series 2007 & 2007A (reserve surety bond: National Public Finance Guarantee
Corp.).
Fitch originally placed all CA TABs on Rating Watch Negative on Jan. 24, 2012
due to concerns about the implementation of AB1x26 and potential for debt
service cash flow disruption. Fitch's maintenance of the Rating Watch Negative
on Santa Cruz County's RDA bonds on July 20, 2012 followed a comprehensive
review of all Fitch-rated CA TABs and reflected Fitch's concern over the
disputed payment amount required by AB 1484 which is needed to help balance the
state's fiscal 2013 budget. The SA made a partial payment but at the time
expressed an inability to cover the full amount and leave sufficient funds to
meet debt service obligations.
For more information on the RDA, please see Fitch's latest release dated July
20, 2012, which is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.