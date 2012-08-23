Aug 23 - The Board of Directors of American Airlines Inc.'s (subsidiary of
AMR Corp., both rated 'D') pilots' union said that it would ask members to
authorize a strike if American moves to impose any terms of the airline's
proposed labor contract. The statement, which media sources report as being in
an e-mail to union members, is still several steps removed from any potential
strike and has no implication for Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' issuer
credit ratings on AMR and American (which are determined by the companies'
bankruptcy status) or our ratings on specific debt issues.
A strike cannot legally occur until the National Mediation Board (NMB)
declares that the company and union are at an impasse in bargaining, which
starts a 30-day period before any strike or lockout can occur. The NMB has not
yet made such a determination, and that federal agency usually seeks to avoid
a strike if at all possible. American has asked the bankruptcy court to give
the airline permission to reject its pilot contract. Although the judge denied
the first motion by American on Aug. 15, American re-filed the motion with
changes intended to meet the shortcomings the judge identified, and it now
appears to us that the judge will approve the revised motion after a scheduled
Sept. 4 hearing. That would allow American to reject its pilot contract and
impose its own proposed contract (which seeks to lower labor costs, mostly
through work rule and benefit changes), although the two sides could still
reach a negotiated resolution. We believe that the pilots' leadership
statement is intended to influence American and the bankruptcy creditors'
committee at a point when the union's bargaining leverage is dwindling because
of the bankruptcy process and other American unions' acceptance of
concessionary contracts.