March 30 - Fitch Ratings currently maintains ratings as listed below on the
student loan asset-backed securities issued by Higher Education Funding I (HEF)
Indenture of Trust dated Jan. 1, 2004, as amended and restated March. 1, 2005
(the 2005 Indenture). HEF has requested that Fitch confirm the ratings of the
2005 Indenture upon the adoption and effectiveness of the Sixth Supplemental
Indenture dated March 30, 2012 (the Sixth Supplement).
Consistent with its statements on policies regarding rating confirmations in
structured finance transactions (Jan. 13, 2009) and student loan confirms (May
8, 2009), Fitch is treating this request as a notification.
The Sixth Supplement allows HEF to sell loans from the 2005 indenture at par and
deposit the proceeds to the collection fund. Additionally, the 2005 indenture
will be amended to indicate that beginning with the distribution date of October
2019 and every 12 months thereafter, the deposits in the Surplus Fund must be
used to (i) purchase notes (either through a tender offer, open market purchase
or otherwise) or for the optional redemption or prepayment of notes as permitted
by the indenture, (ii) purchase eligible loans, or (iii) release to the issuer
as permitted by the indenture.
The proceeds of the loan sale will be used to redeem debt at a discount and
release to HEF once the Asset Release Requirement of 106% senior parity, 101%
subordinate parity and the aggregate value of assets held under the indenture
less the notes outstanding exceeds $3,000,000 is satisfied.
Based on the information provided, Fitch has determined that the execution and
delivery of the Sixth Supplement will not have an impact on the ratings of the
bonds in the 2005 Indenture at this time. This determination only addresses the
effect of the Sixth Supplement on the current ratings assigned by Fitch to the
securities listed below. It does not address whether the Sixth Supplement is
permitted by the terms of the documents nor does it address whether it is in the
best interests of, or prejudicial to, some or all of the holders of the
securities listed.
The current ratings of the bonds are as follows:
--2004-1 A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-6 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-9 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-10 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-12 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-13 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-14 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 A-15 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2005-1 A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2005-1 A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2005-1 A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2005-1 A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--2004-1 B-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--2004-1 B-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable.
