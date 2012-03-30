March 30 - Fitch Ratings currently maintains ratings as listed below on the student loan asset-backed securities issued by Higher Education Funding I (HEF) Indenture of Trust dated Jan. 1, 2004, as amended and restated March. 1, 2005 (the 2005 Indenture). HEF has requested that Fitch confirm the ratings of the 2005 Indenture upon the adoption and effectiveness of the Sixth Supplemental Indenture dated March 30, 2012 (the Sixth Supplement). Consistent with its statements on policies regarding rating confirmations in structured finance transactions (Jan. 13, 2009) and student loan confirms (May 8, 2009), Fitch is treating this request as a notification. The Sixth Supplement allows HEF to sell loans from the 2005 indenture at par and deposit the proceeds to the collection fund. Additionally, the 2005 indenture will be amended to indicate that beginning with the distribution date of October 2019 and every 12 months thereafter, the deposits in the Surplus Fund must be used to (i) purchase notes (either through a tender offer, open market purchase or otherwise) or for the optional redemption or prepayment of notes as permitted by the indenture, (ii) purchase eligible loans, or (iii) release to the issuer as permitted by the indenture. The proceeds of the loan sale will be used to redeem debt at a discount and release to HEF once the Asset Release Requirement of 106% senior parity, 101% subordinate parity and the aggregate value of assets held under the indenture less the notes outstanding exceeds $3,000,000 is satisfied. Based on the information provided, Fitch has determined that the execution and delivery of the Sixth Supplement will not have an impact on the ratings of the bonds in the 2005 Indenture at this time. This determination only addresses the effect of the Sixth Supplement on the current ratings assigned by Fitch to the securities listed below. It does not address whether the Sixth Supplement is permitted by the terms of the documents nor does it address whether it is in the best interests of, or prejudicial to, some or all of the holders of the securities listed. The current ratings of the bonds are as follows: --2004-1 A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-6 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-9 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-10 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-12 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-13 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-14 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 A-15 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2005-1 A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2005-1 A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2005-1 A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2005-1 A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --2004-1 B-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --2004-1 B-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 4, 2011; --'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria', dated April 7, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria