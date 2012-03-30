March 30 - Overview
-- We expect revenue for U.S. printer Quad/Graphics Inc. to decline at a
high-single-digit percentage rate in 2012.
-- We are revising our 'BB+' rating outlook on the company to negative
from stable.
-- In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior
secured credit facilities to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', based on our revision of the
recovery rating on this debt to '3' from '2'.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if
the company's revenue and EBITDA declines outpace our current expectations.
Rating Action
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Sussex, Wisc.-based printing company Quad/Graphics Inc. to
negative from stable. We also affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the
company.
In addition, we revised our recovery rating on Quad's senior secured credit
facilities to '3,' indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '2' (70% to 90%
recovery expectation). As per our notching criteria for a '3' recovery rating,
we also lowered the issue-level rating on this debt to 'BB+' (at the same
level as the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company) from 'BBB-'. The
recovery rating change reflects a revision of the EBITDA multiple used to
value the company in our hypothetical default scenario, to 4.5x from 5.0x.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the potential for a downgrade if Quad's revenue
continues to decline at a mid-single-digit rate and we become convinced that
EBITDA will meaningfully contract further, or we become convinced debt
leverage will rise above 3x on a sustained basis. The 'BB+' corporate credit
rating reflects our expectation that the company will continue to face
negative structural trends and economic pressures that business integration
savings from its July 2010 acquisition of World Color Press Inc. will only
partially offset. We view Quad's business risk profile as "fair," based on its
size, operating efficiency, and profitability--notwithstanding the difficult
fundamentals in the printing industry, which include keen competition,
fragmentation, intense pricing pressures, and significant revenue volatility
over the economic cycle. We view Quad's financial risk as "intermediate,"
based on its moderate leverage.
Quad is the second-largest printer in the Western Hemisphere and is roughly
half the size of industry leader R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. Quad's print
products are well diversified; however, the majority of its businesses are
facing unfavorable structural changes as content and advertising dollars move
to digital media. In addition, the printing industry is fragmented and highly
competitive. Industry overcapacity has led to more competitive pricing and has
left the printing industry more vulnerable to cyclical downturns.
We expect Quad's revenue performance to reflect continued price degradation
and pressure on volumes, given the unfavorable secular trends in books,
magazines, retail inserts, and directories. In our base-case scenario, we
expect revenue to decline at a high-single-digit percentage rate and that
EBITDA (which is different from management's calculation of EBITDA and does
not include certain add-backs) will decline at a mid-teens rate.
In the fourth quarter, revenue declined 3.4% because of pricing pressure,
weakness in book volume, and declines in retail insert volume. EBITDA declined
12% because of the revenue decline, higher bad debt expense, and a one-time
gain last year.
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, debt to EBITDA (adjusted principally for the
present value of operating leases of about $128 million and the tax-adjusted
underfunded status of the company's pension and post-retirement obligations of
approximately $200 million) was 2.8x. Management reiterated its target
leverage ratio range of 2.0x to 2.5x, which translates into pension- and
lease-adjusted leverage of roughly 2.5x to 3.0x. Based on our operating
assumptions (as well as our expectation that the company will generate solid
discretionary cash flow), we believe that adjusted leverage will remain
roughly in this range. Leverage at these levels is in line with the indicative
debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of 2x to 3x that our criteria characterize as
"intermediate" financial risk. The key risks to maintaining leverage in this
range would be continued mid-single-digit revenue declines beyond 2012 due to
structural pressures.
The company converted 27.5% of its EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in 2011.
We expect the company to generate roughly $100 million of discretionary cash
flow this year.
Liquidity
We view Quad's liquidity profile as "adequate." This assessment incorporates
the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by 1.2x or more.
-- We expect the company's net sources to be positive, even with a 15%
drop in EBITDA.
-- We believe that the company will be able to maintain covenant
compliance in the face of a 15% decrease in EBITDA.
-- We anticipate that the company will be able to absorb low-probability,
high-impact shocks in the near term.
Quad had $25.6 million in cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. Liquidity is further
supplemented by a $850 million revolving credit facility due 2016, of which
$730.1 million was available as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect the company to
generate around $150 million in discretionary cash flow in 2012. Expected uses
of liquidity include about $125 million to $150 million of capital
expenditures.
The new credit facility has a maximum leverage ratio beginning at 3.50x, a
minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.25x (with step-ups) and a consolidated
net worth covenant. We expect Quad to maintain a good cushion of compliance
with its covenants over the near term.
We believe that near-term debt maturities (including amortization payments on
existing indebtedness) are manageable, given our expectation of positive
discretionary cash flow. Total debt maturities in 2012 and 2013 (including
amortization of the term loan A, amortization of the term loan B, and the
maturity of the (unrated) senior secured notes) are $82 million and $102
million, respectively.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Quad/Graphics Inc., to be published
on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation of continued revenue
pressure at Quad over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if we
become convinced that revenue will continue to decline at a mid-single-digit
rate beyond 2012, leading to further meaningful EBITDA declines and a rise in
debt leverage above the low-3x area on a sustained basis. Factors that could
contribute to this scenario include growing industry pricing pressures, an
acceleration of volume declines, and increased client losses.
We could revise the outlook to stable if revenue declines begin to abate and
we become convinced that EBITDA and debt leverage will not rise above 3x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Quad/Graphics Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- BB+/Stable/--
Ratings Revised
Quad/Graphics Inc.
Senior Secured BB+ BBB-
Recovery Rating 3 2
