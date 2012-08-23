Overview
-- LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG is repositioning itself as an
international onshore private bank with a greater capacity to attract new
assets outside of its European core markets.
-- We are revising our outlook on LGT Bank to stable from negative and
affirming our 'A+/A-1' ratings on LGT.
-- We expect that the LGT group has made substantial progress in adapting
to a more demanding private banking market and that new asset inflows, mainly
from non-European markets, will offset remaining business losses.
Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Liechtenstein-based LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG (LGT Bank) to stable from
negative. At the same time, the 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term credit
counterparty ratings on LGT Bank were affirmed.
Rationale
The outlook revision and affirmation reflect our revised opinion of the bank's
capacity to adjust to the numerous challenges that face the private banking
industry: notably the loss of some banking secrecy, tougher tax collection
procedures; and the resulting requirement to develop a more international
asset-gathering capacity.
Our bank criteria use the economic risk and industry risk scores from our
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Liechtenstein is 'a-'. Standard & Poor's
bases its ratings on LGT Bank on the company's "adequate" business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings, and "adequate" risk position, as well as its
"average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these
terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'.
At year-end 2011, the LGT group reported total assets of Swiss franc (CHF)
26.3 billion (USD27.1 billion at USD1.03 to CHF1) and total assets under
administration amounted to CHF86.9 billion following the sale of the German
subsidiary in fourth-quarter 2011. We expect LGT Bank to pursue its
international onshore market expansion focused on LGT Bank's core competencies
and without transforming its current business profile.
Key to our reassessment is the steady net asset inflow that the bank has
recorded over the past three years and into 2012, where the loss of business
due to stricter tax collection procedures in many European markets has been
offset by net inflows from non-European markets. This is further supported by
the group's gradual geographic expansion into growth markets in Asia and the
Middle East.
Liechtenstein's private banking market came under pressure earlier than other
offshore centers. In the case of LGT Bank, this gave the bank incentive to
adapt to the tougher tax rules and the loss of some of the banking secrecy
ahead of some of its competitors. This has in turn given the bank an advantage
in the new competitive landscape.
In our opinion, the business model is also supported by the alignment of
interests between the owner family, the bank, and its clients through the
"Princely Portfolio" product. The product implies a sharing of risks and
rewards, and serves as a foundation for trust in a time when the banking
industry's reputation is under pressure, in part due to principal-agent issues.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects LGT Bank's gradual transformation into an
international onshore private bank. We expect that new business inflow from
non-European markets will continue to offset any outflow of business to LGT
Bank's European offshore business. We also expect that the bank will retain
its capitalization at about 7%-8%, according to our risk-adjusted capital
framework, assuming no debt-financed acquisition of similar size when
referring to the failed BHF Bank (not rated) transaction of early 2011.
We could lower the ratings if capitalization weakened below our 7% threshold,
which would affect our capital and earnings score, or if we saw a strong
reduction in new business inflow, indicating that the business model was not
working, which could impact our assessment of LGT Bank's business position or
funding. In addition, the bank's exposure to equity investments constitutes a
tail risk because major movements in asset values would have a very direct
impact on our assessment of capital according to our risk-adjusted capital
framework. As our base case for the ratings does not include large
debt-financed business expansion, an acquisition might lead us to review our
assessments and lead to a negative rating action.
An upgrade is unlikely at this stage.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor a-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support 2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 2
Additional Factors 0
