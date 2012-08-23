Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'A' to Charles Schwab Corporation's (Schwab) $256 million of unsecured notes due September 2022 with a coupon of 3.225%. These new notes are being exchanged with an equal amount of existing 4.95% unsecured notes maturing June 2014. Fitch believes the exchange has been conducted in an effort to reduce Schwab's cost of funding, given the attractive interest rate environment, and extend the maturity of the existing notes. The issuance is not expected to impact Schwab's capitalization or funding profile. Fitch currently rates Schwab as follows: The Charles Schwab Corporation --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A'; --Short-term debt at 'F1'; --Preferred stock at 'BB+' --Support '5'; and --Support Floor 'NF'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Committee Chairperson Ed Thompson Senior Director +1-212-908-0364 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2012; --'Securities Firms Criteria', Aug. 15, 2012; --'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', Dec. 15, 2011; --'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis', July 9, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Securities Firms Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training