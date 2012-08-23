Aug 23 - On the effective date of Aug. 24, 2012, Fitch Ratings will upgrade the short-term rating to 'F1+' from 'F1' for the $30,000,000 Denton Independent School District variable rate unlimited tax school building bonds, series 2006-B. The short-term rating action is in connection with the substitution of the liquidity support provided in the form of a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) currently issued by Bank of America, National Association (rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook) with a substitute SBPA to be provided by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (Wells Fargo Bank; rated 'AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook) for the bonds. On Aug. 24, 2012, the effective date of the substitution, the upgrade in the short-term rating to 'F1+' from 'F1' will be based on the support of the Wells Fargo Bank substitute SBPA. The 'AAA' (Stable Outlook) long-term rating assigned to the bonds continues to be based upon the support of the Texas Permanent School Fund Guarantee (Additional information on the Texas Permanent School Fund Guarantee is available in the Fitch press release dated May 16, 2012 available at 'www.fitchratings.com'). The substitute SBPA provides for the payment of the principal component of purchase price plus an amount equal to 35 days of interest calculated at a maximum rate of 8%, based on a year of 365 or 366 days for tendered bonds during the weekly interest rate mode in the event that the proceeds of a remarketing of the bonds are insufficient to pay the purchase price following an optional or mandatory tender. The substitute SBPA will expire on Dec. 31, 2014, the stated expiration date, unless such date is extended, the date on which no weekly rate bonds are outstanding; or upon the occurrence of certain other events of default which result in a mandatory tender or upon any prior termination of the SBPA. The short-term rating will expire on the expiration or prior termination of the SBPA. The short-term ratings may be adjusted upward or downward in conjunction with the long-term rating of the bonds or the short-term rating of the bank. The remarketing agent for the bonds is J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', Feb 28, 2012; --'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support', Feb. 1, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support