Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Windermere XIV CMBS Ltd's class A to D notes and affirmed the others, as follows: EUR508.4m class A (XS0330752436) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative EUR79.0m class B (XS0330752782) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR64.3m class C (XS0330752949) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR27.2m class D (XS0330753244) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; assigned Recovery Estimate (RE) RE80% EUR36.0m class E (XS0330753590) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE0% EUR17.6m class F (XS0330753673) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE0% The downgrades reflect increased concerns about balloon risk, exacerbated by re-letting risk on two circa EUR250m loans maturing in January 2014. While there are mitigants - the property quality for the Haussmann loan and a solid track record of re-letting vacated space for Fortezza II - they are not sufficient to allay Fitch's concerns, as indicated by the Negative Outlooks. The Haussmann property is the sole collateral for the largest loan in the transaction (35.2% of the outstanding balance). While it is a prime central Paris office property, re-letting vacant space in the property is subject to the completion of refurbishment works. Vacancy arose upon one of two leases expiring in January 2011, since when the office has remained approximately half-vacant. Fitch understands that refurbishment works are financed with sponsor equity, and its objective of maintaining a high standard is a positive signal about its commitment to the asset. Nevertheless, the works expose noteholders to completion and prolong exposure to the occupational markets. Moreover, the remaining lease will mature close to loan maturity. While rent from this tenant is sufficient for current debt service payments (which are however not hedged against interest rate movements), failure to re-let the entire building may postpone refinancing, especially given the loan's weak debt yield. The similarly sized Fortezza II loan also matures in January 2014, and also has a significant exposure to lease rollover risk around this date. The collateral, a portfolio of Italian secondary offices buildings (with all but one in the metropolitan region of Rome), was originally occupied by public sector tenants. As leases have broken, there has been some success in re-letting the space at similar rents, which is a positive sign. However, the occupational market in Italy is likely to remain fragile in light of on-going economic difficulties, and the investment market is particularly depressed. Fitch expects the loan to be extended. Three loans (Queen Mary, Baywatch and Sisu), originally scheduled to mature in 2012, have been extended by 12 months. As a result, the sequential paydown trigger was not breached and principal continues to be distributed 50% pro rata and 50% sequentially. Accordingly, credit enhancement on the higher tranches has not increased significantly despite partial repayments, which is a further drag on credit quality. A performance update report will be shortly available on www.fitchratings.com.