Aug 23 - Fitch views the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) new
streamlined short sale initiative as a positive for the U.S. residential real
estate market in general. However, in the short term, the new guidelines could
increase losses on some existing bank home equity or second lien portfolios.
On Aug. 21, FHFA announced the new standards intended to streamline short sale
qualification and processing for loans owned or guaranteed by Fannie Mae or
Freddie Mac. The rules are set to go into effect on Nov. 1, 2012 and allow
servicers to more efficiently process a "short sale" for borrowers with
hardships, including those presently current on their loans.
We believe the use of short sales and other foreclosure alternatives are
positive for the housing market. They keep homes occupied and reduce the volume
of distressed inventory weighing on regional housing markets. Short sales can
also be helpful to some borrowers who may benefit from lender incentives and
have a smaller impact on their credit profiles.
For lenders, short sales generally provide a more efficient and cheaper
alternative to the increasingly lengthy and costly foreclosure process. For
example, short sales on non-agency RMBS are currently finishing 20 months after
the last payment made on the loan. That is approximately 10 months shorter than
the average time to foreclose. Similarly, the loss severity on prime non-agency
mortgages is 14% lower on short sales than REO sales.
However, we believe the impact on lenders will vary at the outset and become
more positive in the long run. One of the key provisions under the FHFA
guidelines is the treatment of second liens, which would offer lenders up to
$6,000 to expedite a short sale. Over the short run, the impact of this on
lenders will vary greatly, as the carrying, legal, servicing, and opportunity
costs range broadly across many loans.
We have had concerns regarding residential mortgage loans and in particular,
home equity loans, as articulated in the special report "U.S. Housing and Bank
Balance Sheets," published on Feb. 27, and assumed additional stresses on bank
residential real estate portfolios. While banks are better able to cope with
potentially higher losses given their capital and reserve levels, concern
remains that regulatory changes to residential mortgages could compress losses
into a short period. And many of the 2005-2008 vintage home equity lines of
credit are still in their interest-only stages and likely to begin amortization
in 2014-2015, which may further pressure home equity performance over the
intermediate term.
Contact:
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
Structure Finance
+1 212 908-0766
1 State Street Plaza
New York, NY
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
Corporate Finance
+1 212 908-0771
Rob Rowan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9159
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
